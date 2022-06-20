Biden Tells Americans to Sacrifice for the Nazis of Ukraine￼

By Kurt Nimmo

Global Research, June 20, 2022

Back in February, when Russia went into Ukraine to denazify and disarm the country, the corporate media declared brave and patriotic Ukrainians would push the Russians out and eventually retake Crimea and the Donbas. In order to do this, we were told, the US must provide tens of billions of dollars in lethal aid.

Months later, as Ukraine’s losses to the overwhelming firepower of Russian artillery made it obvious they were losing—and badly, hundreds of soldiers dying every week—the lying corporate media in the West began to admit the truth: short of direct NATO involvement, it doesn’t matter how many high-tech weapons the US funnels into Ukraine, there is simply no way to defeat the Russians and kick them out of the country.

This does not mean the US will turn its back on Ukraine. It appears the US will double-down on its expensive effort to keep Zelenskyy and the Nazis in power while attempting to kill as many Russians as possible.

But here’s the rub—you will pay for this, and dearly. From the crown jewel of the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird, The Washington Post.

President Biden on June 14 issued his most expansive warning yet that there would be a significant price for Americans to pay as a result of the war in Ukraine, one that he argued was worth the cost in the name of supporting a fledgling democracy.

On a day when he announced the next escalatory step — and the one most likely to reverberate in the United States — Biden also called for further sacrifice.

“This is a step that we’re taking to inflict further pain on Putin, but there will be costs as well here in the United States,” Biden said as he announced a ban on Russian oil imports.

“I said I would level with the American people from the beginning. And when I first spoke to this, I said defending freedom is going to cost. It’s going to cost us as well in the United States.”

In other words, you will be expected to lower your standard of living significantly as a debt-addicted state continues Biden’s war against Russia in support of Ukrainian oligarchs, fascist ultranationalists, and the second most corrupt government in the world.

Archive. Prior to Russian Invasion

The corporate media, of course, still lies through omission. It rarely mentions the nazi-loving “battalions” rolled into Ukraine’s national guard. Moreover, the corporate media continues to claim the prominence of Nazis would not be possible with a Jewish president.

Martin Armstrong writes:

Since the war, Zelensky has been playing the Jewish card to get money from Israel and to try to pretend he is not a Neo-Nazi which means a “new” version of Nazism that believes still in ethnic cleansing, but their targets are Russians, not Jews.

The “objective” Newsweek is pushing the “Zelensky can’t be a Nazi because he’s a Jew” fable.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the leader of a government Putin claims is dominated by Nazis, is a Jew and Russian speaker himself, and the grandson of a man whose family was murdered in the Holocaust. Zelensky’s family history reveals that Putin’s denazification claim is both baseless and cruel.

Adding the Holocaust to the argument makes it more difficult to argue that Ukraine is in fact a nazified country with a blood-lust for Russians, including Russian-speakers in the Donbas, Crimea, Mariupol, Odesa, and elsewhere in Ukraine. Of course, the majority of Ukrainians don’t want to kill Russians or burn them alive like the neo-Nazis did to forty-two anti-Maidan activists in Odesa. Most Ukrainians want to live normal lives, as normal as life can be in a rapidly deteriorating state.

In the months ahead, we can expect the fighting in Ukraine to slowly wind down. However, this does not mean Ukraine and its enabler, the United States government, will admit defeat and negotiate a post-war agreement. On the contrary, I believe the US will begin a destabilizing guerrilla war against the people of the Donbas, Luhansk, and southern Ukraine.

On June 6, The New York Times ran an article detailing the move toward guerrilla tactics in the Donbas.

In the past month, Ukrainian partisans claim, insurgents have attacked Russian trains and killed dozens of Russian soldiers, as well as supporting the Ukrainian military’s counterattacks. Their claims are impossible to independently verify. The partisans also have established a virtual Center of National Resistance, which features instructions for things like setting up ambushes and what to do if arrested.

The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed a law prior to the Russian invasion that in essence makes every citizen of Ukraine a partisan warrior.

“According to the law, national resistance is an integral part of the comprehensive defense of the state, which includes a set of measures for the widest possible involvement of citizens of Ukraine in ensuring military security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, deterring and repelling aggression.” (Emphasis added.) “The bill provides that within the framework of the territorial defense system, it is also possible to create volunteer formations of territorial communities that are allowed to use their own hunting weapons,” (Interfax-Ukraine reported on January 1, 2022, a month before Russia invaded).

It is curious the war in Ukraine so perfectly dovetails with the end of the highly exaggerated “pandemic” that conditioned billions of people to follow even the most illogical and petty of mandates handed down by government bureaucrats and “experts.”

Following the sacrifices imposed by the covid operation, the world was blindsided with energy shortages, empty grocery shelves, broken supply lines, backlogged port deliveries, social and political disarray, and now the highest inflation in decades (the government claims the inflation rate is 8%; others say it is closer to 16% and climbing).

Because far too many Americans have extremely short memories when it comes to politics, the IMF and others can get away with blaming Russia for economic woes that are the fault of the government, central banks, and especially the Federal Reserve, the latter guilty of pumping trillions of fake dollars into the economy (primarily the stock market), thus priming inflation.

“Global economic prospects have been severely set back, largely because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the International Monetary Fund will have you believe.

Inflation has become a clear and present danger for many countries. Even prior to the war, it surged on the back of soaring commodity prices and supply-demand imbalances. Many central banks, such as the Federal Reserve, had already moved toward tightening monetary policy. War-related disruptions amplify those pressures. We now project inflation will remain elevated for much longer. In the United States and some European countries, it has reached its highest level in more than 40 years, in the context of tight labor markets.

Add to this Joe’s demand you suffer for the neo-Nazis of Ukraine. Joe and his coterie of warmongering Democrats and neocons, however, will not suffer. They are prized by the financial elite for their ruthless policies resulting in misery, death, and eventually a global tyranny as imagined by the Davos crowd.

As Anthony W. Orlando notes,

“…the richest among us have been siphoning an increasing share of wealth from the masses since at least the early 1980s, if not earlier. It is confirmation of the argument I made in my book Letter to the One Percent, that the “financialization” of America has not been beneficial to most of us, that on the contrary it has taken advantage of our ignorance and our weakness, and that the economic troubles that plague our land — everything from slow growth to low savings to frequent crises — will not stop until the balance of power shifts away from the plutocrats who prey on average Americans like you.”

The war in Ukraine, the idiocy of blaming Putin while ignoring the threats Russia faces from Nazis on its periphery, is also part of that notorious financialization.

The message for the savvy yet conscienceless investor: Buy Raytheon stock.

