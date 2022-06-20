COVID-19 – A Weapon of the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

By Prof. Claudia von Werlhof

Global Research, June 20, 2022

Covid 19 is not a disease, but a weapon used to re-trigger the so-called “pre-existing conditions” of the person affected using an unknown technique and often damage the lungs, brain or other organ. The nature of this weapon, how it enters the body, whether it stays there, whether and how it can be removed again, and what its actual, possibly longer-term purpose is, is unknown.

The fact that the new corona virus has not been detected should not further mislead us into assuming that there is no problem with the so-called Covid 19 “disease”.

Covid feels like:

A program is unwound in your body.

It begins, for example, with a kind of mind control, namely the destruction of the psychic power together with the physical one and the enforcement of a suicidal indifference towards life, including one’s own. An extreme weakening happens on all levels and the opposite of every joy of life occurs, a miserable feeling of the end that spreads in you. This lasts for the first 4 days, approx. Question: Does this have something to do with a weakening of the lungs, which may also occur without a previous lung disease? (relationship lungs and grief)

Within the body, weak points are docked one after the other, as if a software program is running that can affect all organs, parts of the body, even the bones and touches the whole of life, right down to birth, and of course it is different for everyone.

This causes fever and sometimes severe and long-lasting pain. It awakens so-called pre-existing conditions that we are not always aware of. Some of them are reactivated as if there had been no healing and as if the body’s memory of healing had not existed. The wisdom of the body is turned off. All old illnesses, injuries and even unknown traumas can resurface. This process takes about 4 days, by which time most of the symptoms will subside and only the most stubborn will remain.

To what extent the lungs or the brain are a particular target, and in what form, remains to be seen. Since older people automatically have more “previous illnesses”, they are more at risk – “more vulnerable” – and are therefore more likely to end up in the hospital. Children, on the other hand, rarely get Covid because they usually don’t have any previous illnesses worth mentioning, or they show such effects that are additionally produced.

In the clinic, those who are ill then die “from and with Corona”, i.e. from and with the previous illnesses triggered by the Covid weapon (and the fear campaign), among other things, along with the type of treatment there, especially the lungs. This explains the new language used around it.

It is therefore precisely the various forms of lung and other organ diseases that are to be examined that are not necessarily related to previous illnesses. Vascular diseases, lack of oxygen, etc. So far, however, these have been treated in the same way in the clinics, up to intubation and death by asphyxiation. Why? (WHO patent)

In this way, hardly anyone is already “negative” on the 5th day and can test free if they were really attacked by Covid and not just had the flu. On the contrary, it must be expected that the program in the body, i.e. a kind of programmed nanomachine, will still be there and can be used again. This machine must be a combination of nano-, AI- and eventually bio- and EM-technology, in any case a cutting-edge product of the 4th industrial revolution in the field of micro-technologies, which have the recognized purpose of transforming man and his body. It is a first step to transhumanism.

So this is not (only) about spike proteins or poisoning, for example with snake venom. Rather, it is a technological attack with a “bio” weapon in the sense that it attacks the biology of the body, as if it were mechanical hardware and software (psyche), and breaks it down into its specific components, i.e. mortifies , where there has already been a problem/injury/wound/illness, more so in older people. The mobilization of previous illnesses then also conceals the similarities and additional effects/destructions that are expressed in “Long Covid”, among other things, i.e., Covid is not a disease in its own right insofar as it forcibly brings back the illnesses that the person has gone through, as if there had been no cures. The body is therefore forced to deal with old diseases again, as if it had not already done so successfully. His healing memory is removed and first erased.

But Covid may also cause new diseases and even permanently, so it still has other “tasks” to fulfill or those that are actually at stake.

Without a good immune system, however, the body cannot master the attack of which it was a victim.

Therefore, it is crucial to take the right medication immediately when the symptoms start. The question remains as to what happens to the body in the Covid patient in the long run, and whether it can be “expelled” or whether it can be “thrown on” again later from the outside, e.g. when 5G is switched on (EM).

Covid is a mockery beyond compare. Because everyone “sicks” first of their own illnesses. He/she is therefore “to blame” for everything him-/herself. What morals! This hides the actual damage and changes that (should) be initiated with this weapon.

It is currently not possible for those affected to prove that all this is the case. It is therefore important to collect and sift through experiences, which are different for everyone. Since the new corona virus has not been proven – “isolated” – many people think that there is no disease or only “mild” courses. The opposite is the case.

What should also happen is a comparison with vaccine effects and substances. Is Covid already a pre-vaccination or something else?

Vaccinated persons are to be questioned. How is it the opposite or similar to Covid? Comparison of the applied technique. Comparison of the resulting diseases. In the case of vaccination, the diseases are new, in the case of Covid, they are often old.

These are all the results of the first irreversible global human experiments with products of the 4th industrial revolution in the field of alchemical microtechnologies, which mortify and reassemble into the state of the sick, dead or „transhuman“…

A debate is urgently needed.

Dr. Claudia von Werlhof is Prof. Emerita of Political Science and Women’s Studies at the University of Innsbruck in Austria. She is the author of many books and has worked hard to make Rosalie Bertell’s important book Planet Earth: The Latest Weapon of War on Geoengineering available in German, Spanish, Italian, French and English again. Claudia was the founder of the Planetary Movement for Mother Earth (PMME) in 2010.

She is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Prof. Claudia von Werlhof, Global Research, 2022

