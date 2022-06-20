W.H.O to declare Public Health Emergency of International Concern over COVID Vaccine-Induced Shingles (Monkeypox)

By The Expose

The World Health Organization is set to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the end of June 2022 over Covid-19 vaccine-induced shingles which all member states including the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Europe are legally obliged to respond to.

The world is being told that Monkeypox is on the rise in countries such as the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada, and most of Europe.

But evidence suggests this is a lie, and it is actually a cover-up of the adverse consequences of Covid-19 vaccination.

But either way, the Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization is set to meet on Thursday 23rd June 2022, to assess whether the Covid-19 vaccine-induced shingles outbreak (allegedly Monkeypox) represents a public health emergency of international concern.

And under the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR), states have a legal duty to respond promptly to a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, meaning we could be about to witness COVID 2.0.

How do we know monkeypox is a cover-up for Covid-19 vaccine-induced shingles and other ailments?

Well first take a look at these two maps side by side. One shows countries where cases of “monkeypox” have been reported to the WHO since May 2022, and the other shows the main distribution of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection by country.

