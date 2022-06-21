Eighty Percent of Those “Dying from Covid” in Canada Are Fully Jabbed

Don’t be fooled: Getting jabbed for covid is likely to sicken or kill you

By Ethan Huff

Global Research, June 21, 2022

NaturalNews.com 18 June 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Four out of every five new deaths being blamed on the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) in Canada are occurring in people who took all of the “vaccine” injections as demanded by the Justin Trudeau regime.

The government of Canada has confirmed that 80 percent of “covid” deaths are “fully vaccinated” deaths, which completely defies the official government claim that the shots are perfectly “safe and effective” and help “stop the spread.”

Amazingly, those who took three injections (the two primaries plus a “booster”) account for 70 percent of all deaths – suggesting that the more Fauci Flu shots a person gets, the more likely he or she is to end up a statistic.

Epidemiology data from the Canadian government, which is reported sporadically and “when[ever] they feel like it,” according to Exposé News, clearly shows that getting needled for Chinese Germs does not protect against either infection or death.

This data is skewed, as you might imagine, because of the timeframe used, which is designed to deceive. (Related: Remember when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention admitted that “most” new cases of the Omicron variant are being detected in the fully jabbed?)

“Unfortunately, the Government of Canada is attempting to deceive the public by providing a tally of cases, hospitalisations and deaths that stretches all the way back to December 14th 2020,” the Exposé explains.

“By doing this they’re able to include a huge wave that occurred in January 2021 when just 0.3% of the population of Canada was considered fully vaccinated.”

Don’t be fooled: Getting jabbed for covid is likely to sicken or kill you

Fortunately, use of the so-called “Wayback Machine” allows a more accurate look at the data that the Canadian government does not want people to see, which shows something much different when performing independent mathematical calculations.

The Exposé was able to determine that the most recent “waves” of covid, including hospitalizations and deaths, occurred not among the unvaccinated, but primarily among the fully vaccinated.

“Canada recorded 429,335 Covid-19 cases between 14th Feb and 29th May 2022, and 376,451 of those cases were among the vaccinated population,” the independent news outlet reported. “With 11,211 cases among the partly vaccinated, 138,086 cases among the double vaccinated, and 227,154 cases among the triple vaccinated.”

“This means the unvaccinated population accounted for 12% of Covid-19 cases between 14th Feb and 29th May, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 88%, 60% of which were among the triple jabbed.”

Similarly with hospitalizations, Canada’s hospitals saw a massive influx of new patients between February 14 of this year and May 29. Nearly all hospitalization cases were people who had been either double or triple jabbed.

“This means the unvaccinated population accounted for just 22% of hospitalisations, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 78%, 63% of which were among the triple jabbed,” the Exposé revealed.

Then we have deaths, which during the same time period mostly occurred in people who were double or triple jabbed. Over these 15 weeks, 4,954 people died from “covid” in Canada, at least officially speaking, and 3,796 of these deaths occurred in the double or triple injected.

“If you don’t find these figures that concerning, perhaps you will once you realise between 30k and 50k Canadians are getting their third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine every single day,” the Exposé reports, providing a very clear and disturbing picture of what is really happening to people who take these so-called “vaccines.”

“But now, despite the Government of Canada clearly trying desperately to conceal it, a bit of time, effort, and simple math has revealed 88% of cases, 78% of hospitalisations and 77% of deaths were recorded among the fully vaccinated population between 14th Feb and 29th May 2022.”

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is from NaturalNews.com

The original source of this article is NaturalNews.com

Copyright © Ethan Huff, NaturalNews.com, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/eighty-percent-dying-covid-canada-fully-jabbed/5784023