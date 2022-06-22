J’Accuse! The Gene-based “Vaccines” Are Killing People. Governments Worldwide Are Lying to You the People, to the Populations They Purportedly Serve

By Doctors for COVID Ethics

Global Research, June 22, 2022

Doctors for COVID Ethics

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

.

There is ample evidence that the so-called Covid-19 mRNA vaccine is a killer vaccine.

A mass movement against the Covid mandate is unfolding Worldwide.

***

Below is the Important statement by Doctors for Covid Ethics (D4CE).

This statement must be endorsed Worldwide.

First published on 21 July 2021, latest update 3 April 2022

Urgent Open Letter For The Information Of:

All Citizens Of The European Union (EU), The European Economic Area (EEA) And Switzerland

All Citizens Of The United Kingdom Of Great Britain And Northern Ireland (UK)

All Citizens Of The United States Of America (USA)

To:

The European Medicines Agency (EMA)

The Medicines And Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

The United States Food And Drug Administration (FDA)

The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC)

From:

Doctors For Covid Ethics (D4CE)

21 July 2021

Dear Sirs/Mesdames,

1. Official sources, namely EudraVigilance (EU, EEA, Switzerland), MHRA (UK) and VAERS (USA), have now recorded many more deaths and injuries from the COVID-!9 “vaccine” roll-out than from all previous vaccines combined since records began.

Below are the latest data as at 3 April 2022 – seventh update (the earlier data appear in the Appendix below):

EU/EEA/Switzerland to 15 March 2022 – 41,834 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 3,858,407 injuries, per EudraVigilance Database.

UK to 9 March 2022 – 2,061 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 1,471,106 injuries, per MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

USA to 4 March 2022 – 25,158 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 5,667,613 injuries, per VAERS database.

TOTAL for EU/UK/USA – 69,053 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 10,997,126 injuries reported as at 3 April 2022.

Nota Bene:

It is important to be aware that the official figures above (reported to the health authorities) are but a small percentage (1 to 10%) of the actual figures.

Furthermore, people continue to die (and suffer injury) from the injections with every day that passes.

Please bear in mind, therefore, that the official figures are higher at the time of writing (3 April 2022) than on the cut-off dates shown above i.e. 15 March 2022 (EU/EEA/Switzerland), 9 March 2022 (UK), 4 March 2022 (USA).

This catastrophic number of injection related deaths has NOT been reported by the mainstream media, despite the official figures above being publicly available.

2. The signal of harm is now indisputably overwhelming, and, in line with universally accepted ethical standards for clinical trials, Doctors for Covid Ethics demands that the COVID-19 “vaccination” programme be halted immediately worldwide.

3. Continuation of the programme, in the full knowledge of ongoing serious harm and death to both adults and children, constitutes Crimes Against Humanity/Genocide, for which those found to be responsible or complicit will ultimately be held personally liable.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE TO THE PEOPLE:

1. Governments worldwide are lying to you the people, to the populations they purportedly serve.

2. The figures above demonstrate that the gene-based vaccines are deadly.

Yours faithfully,

Doctors for Covid Ethics

Appendix

Data at time of original publication, 21 July 2021:

EU/EEA/Switzerland to 17 July 2021 – 18,928 Covid-19 injection related deaths and over 1.8 million injuries, per EudraVigilance Database.

UK to 7 July 2021 – 1,470 Covid-19 injection related deaths and over 1 million injuries, per MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

USA to 9 July 2021 – 10,991 Covid-19 injection related deaths and over 2 million injuries, per VAERS database.

TOTAL for EU/UK/USA – 31,389 Covid-19 injection related deaths and almost 5 million injuries reported as at 21 July 2021.

Data at time of first update, 1 August 2021:

EU/EEA/Switzerland to 31 July 2021 – 20,595 Covid-19 injection related deaths and over 1.94 million injuries, per EudraVigilance Database.

UK to 21 July 2021 – 1,517 Covid-19 injection related deaths and over 1.1 million injuries, per MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

USA to 23 July 2021 – 11,940 Covid-19 injection related deaths and over 2.4 million injuries, per VAERS database.

TOTAL for EU/UK/USA – 34,052 Covid-19 injection related deaths and over 5.46 million injuries reported as at 1 August 2021.

Data at time of second update, 30 August 2021:

EU/EEA/Switzerland to 28 August 2021 – 23,252 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 2,166,285 injuries, per EudraVigilance Database.

UK to 18 August 2021 – 1,609 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 1,165,636 injuries, per MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

USA to 20 August 2021 – 13,627 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 2,932,001 injuries, per VAERS database.

TOTAL for EU/UK/USA – 38,488 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 6,263,922 injuries reported as at 30 August 2021.

Data at time of third update, 15 September 2021:

EU/EEA/Switzerland to 11 September 2021 – 24,528 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 2,292,967 injuries, per EudraVigilance Database.

UK to 1 September 2021 – 1,632 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 1,186,844 injuries, per MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

USA to 3 September 2021 – 14,506 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 3,146,691 injuries, per VAERS database.

TOTAL for EU/UK/USA – 40,666 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 6,626,502 injuries reported as at 15 September 2021.

Data at time of fourth update, 19 October 2021:

EU/EEA/Switzerland to 9 October 2021 – 27,242 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 2,536,526 injuries, per EudraVigilance Database.

UK to 29 September 2021 – 1,698 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 1,222,566 injuries, per MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

USA to 1 October 2021 – 16,310 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 3,659,888 injuries, per VAERS database.

TOTAL for EU/UK/USA – 45,250 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 7,418,980 injuries reported as at 19 October 2021.

Date at time of fifth update, 28 January 2022:

EU/EEA/Switzerland to 15 January 2022 – 37,927 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 3,354,705 injuries, per EudraVigilance Database.

UK to 5 January 2022 – 1,982 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 1,414,293 injuries, per MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

USA to 7 January 2022 – 21,745 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 4,986,087 injuries, per VAERS database.

TOTAL for EU/UK/USA – 61,654 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 9,755,085 injuries reported as at 28 January 2022.

Data at time of sixth update, 24 February 2022:

EU/EEA/Switzerland to 12 February 2022 – 39,997 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 3,626,014 injuries, per EudraVigilance Database.

UK to 9 February 2022 – 2,017 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 1,458,428 injuries, per MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

USA to 4 February 2022 – 23,615 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 5,355,200 injuries, per VAERS database.

TOTAL for EU/UK/USA – 65,629 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 10,439,642 injuries reported as at 24 February 2022.

Please note that all correspondence should be addressed to the author Dr. C Stephen Frost atstephen.frost@btinternet.com

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

The original source of this article is Doctors for COVID Ethics

Copyright © Doctors for COVID Ethics, Doctors for COVID Ethics, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/jaccuse-governments-worldwide-lying-you-people-populations-they-purportedly-serve/5750650