Not My Canada! A Nation in the Grip of Elites, Media and the British Empire!

By Michael Welch, Matthew Ehret-Kump, and Dimitri Lascaris

Global Research, June 25, 2022

“A British subject I was born; a British subject I will die”

– John A Macdonald, primary founder of Confederation and Canada’s first Prime Minister. (Quoted in his last election campaign speech before his death in 1891.) [1]

Canada, like many other democratic countries, is held aloft among its citizenry as a source of pride. A beacon of freedom! A respecter of international law! Willing to carry its weight in repelling an evil force waging war and unspeakable terror on the world stage, as it supposedly did in World War I and World War II.

And typical Canadians will display their pride by waving the national flag, and turning up in massive numbers wearing the national maple leaf symbol, gathering for evening fireworks, and celebrating the anniversary marking their great nation’s creation – July 1, 1867.

As has been documented on this program a number of times, the image many Canadians have about Canada upholding justice on the world stage, being a champion of human rights, upholding democracy and so forth is considerably out of step with the reality of our foreign policy. And this is a phenomenon that has haunted us really since the confederation.

As our 155th birthday is arriving in a few short days, it is compelling to think of how the nostalgic fog surrounding us on that occasion blinds us and shields us from seeing darker moments illuminating its very existence. Domestic racism against Blacks, Asians and Indigenous people come to mind of course. But foreign policy, where we are less sure of the facts, incidents of shocking news about wars, trade, and other engagements really underscore the powerful people who are utilizing the influence of public gatherings, media and other tools to works the minds and hearts of decent people.

With Canada Day in the headlights, the Global Research News Hour will profile a bit about the misguided direction the general public in Canada has been driven to embrace and begin to formulate how this condition is conceivably rooted in the fraudulent maneuver that was the signing of the British North America Act.

Our first guest, lawyer, activist and journalist Dimitri Lascaris returns to the show to talk about his reasons for not re-seeking the leadership of the Green Party of Canada, the hypocrisy underlying Canada’s position on Ukraine and several other causes, and the tendency on the part of media to increasingly portray dissident views to government policy as “dangerous,” “conspiracy theory,” and “disinformation.”

Our second guest, Matt Ehret, also returns to the show. He reveals the myth of Canadian National Policy, its origin not rooted in national origin and not permitted by the British Empire to be a sovereign nation. He will also talk about the entities who tasked the “Independent Canada” enterprise, how it would evolve over the course of the twentieth century and how independent Canadians could and should revisit the future of our country and seize a new vision for its place in our world.

Dimitri Lascaris is a lawyer, a journalist and an activist. From 2004 to 2016 he was a member of Canada’s leading class action law firm Siskinds LLP. He now works pro-bono legal cases. In 2020, he ran for the leadership of the Green Party of Canada and placed second with 45.5% of the membership.

Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer, and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review. He is a contributing author with The Duran, Strategic Culture Foundation, and Fort Russ. Matthew has also published the book “The Time has Come for Canada to Join the New Silk Road” and three volumes of the Untold History of Canada.

(Global Research News Hour Episode 361)

Notes:

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Michael Welch, Matthew Ehret-Kump, and Dimitri Lascaris, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/not-my-canada-a-nation-in-the-grip-of-elites-media-and-the-british-empire/5784462