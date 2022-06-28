Survey: More Than 750,000 Dead, 30 Million Injured Because of COVID Vax

By Dr. Veronika Kyrylenko

Global Research, June 28, 2022

The New American 27 June 2022

The United States federal bodies responsible for the nation’s healthcare policies keep turning a blind eye to the devastating number of deaths and injuries associated with experimental gene therapeutics against Covid, aka Covid vaccines. All severe reactions to the shots are proclaimed “rare.” Steve Kirsch, California tech entrepreneur and founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF), has estimated that the shots have left as many as five million Americans unable to work, 30 million injured, and more than 750,000 dead, as of June 24, 2022.

According to the latest survey conducted by Pollfish on behalf of the VSRF, vaccines are associated with a very high number of adverse reactions, including lethal and life-altering ones. That means that the vaccinations should be halted immediately.

Writes Kirsch,

Our latest poll is devastating for the official narrative:

1. a 6.6% rate of heart injury,

2. 2.7% are unable to work after being vaccinated (5M people),

3. 6.3% had to be hospitalized,

4. you’re more likely to die from COVID if you’ve taken the vaccine.

5. Almost as many (77.4% to be more exact) households lost someone from the vaccines as from COVID.

He went on to remind that, according to the official data, more than one million Americans have died “from COVID,” even though it is unclear whether Covid was the primary cause of death, since Rochelle Walensky, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), admitted in January that 75 percent of Covid deaths occurred in people who had “at least four comorbidities.”

Kirsch continued:

This survey indicates that over 750,000 people died from the vaccine…. Surprisingly, the ever-vigilant CDC hasn’t found anyone who has died from the mRNA vaccines. Not a single person. So that’s a gap of 750,000 people. That’s a big gap. Someone isn’t telling you the truth.” [Emphasis in original.]

Presumably, Kirsch is being sarcastic, calling the CDC “ever-vigilant” in light of last week’s report revealing that the agency has not been analyzing its own database, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), specifically designed to detect safety signals for the vaccines.

The other key takeaways from the poll include the following,

Only 34 percent of Americans will be receiving more than two vaccine doses. That means that some 66 percent of the vaccinated are not listening to the government recommendation to stay “up-to-date” with the vaccination by taking additional doses, aka boosters. Someone died from Covid in 2.63 percent of the households, as compared to 2.03 percent of the households reporting a vaccine-related death. “This is stunning because it shows that the vaccine has killed almost as many people as the COVID virus has,” concluded Kirsch, adding, “Computed another way, there are 123M households in the US. If 2% of those experienced just one vaccine death, then that is 2.4M deaths. Even if this is overestimated by a factor of 10X, this is devastating for the vaccine narrative.” Of those over the age of 18 who received the vaccine, 2.7 percent have reported becoming unable to work. Extrapolated to the whole of the country, this translates to more than five million severely injured people. At the same time, 16.7 percent of respondents believe they have been harmed by vaccines. On a national scale, this means that there are more than 30 million vaccine-injured people. The survey shows a 6.6-percent rate of heart injuries post-vaccine, or 13.3 million injured Americans. “This is 1,000X higher than the CDC told us.… How could the CDC underestimate this severe adverse event by 3 orders of magnitude?!!?” wondered Kirsch. Then, 3.7 percent reported a person in their household with a heart condition due to the vaccine. Since there are 123 million households, this may represent as many as 4.5 million new heart conditions. Potentially 18 million people — 9.2 percent of vaccine recipients — required medical attention for injuries. Additionally, 6.3 percent, potentially representing 12 million Americans, had to be hospitalized. The vaccines are associated with the increased risk of Covid. Vaccinated people appeared to be 17 percent more likely to become infected, and were 72 percent more likely to die after getting the vaccine. “We were told the opposite by the government,” lamented Kirsch.

Regarding the poll methodology, it is noted that 500 people participated in the survey and were selected entirely at random. With a 500-sample size, the results can vary by a factor of 2 or more, so the VSRF is planning to re-run it with a larger sample size of 8,000 participants.

“But even if the rates in this survey are off by a factor of 10, these results are still devastating,” observed Kirsch.

According to OpenVAERS.com, between the vaccines’ rollout for the general public in April 2021 and June 17, 2022, VAERS had received a total of 1,307,926 reports of adverse events associated with Covid shots. Of them, 29,031 were fatal. In 164,324 cases, the vaccinee required hospitalization, and 54,306 people were left permanently disabled as an alleged result of the Covid shot. According to the CDC’s parent entity, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), VAERS reflects only a “small fraction” of all adverse reactions to vaccines and “varies wildly.” Kirsch estimates the underreported factor is 42.

Even the sheer number of adverse events that are potentially linked to the vaccines is far more than enough for the decision-makers to halt the campaign until a thorough investigation is done, according to the latest report from the World Council for Health.

*

Veronika Kyrylenko, Ph.D. is a linguist and a writer whose work has appeared at the Western Journal, American Thinker, The Hill and other publications. GETTR: @vkyrylenko LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nkyrylenko/

