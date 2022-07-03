Doctors Are Demanding Truth About COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids

By Arsenio Toledo

Dr. Vinay Prasad is demanding that President Joe Biden’s health officials and mainstream media outlets “just tell the truth” about the effects of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines on children.

Prasad, a hematologist-oncologist and associate professor in the University of California, San Francisco‘s Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, made these comments on June 15 in a recorded response to news that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have officially signed off on the COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months. (Related: Doctors are BEGGING parents not to give their children deadly COVID-19 vaccines.)

“You’re not persuading anybody” to give the COVID-19 vaccines to children, said Prasad in his message to the so-called experts in the FDA and the CDC. “You’re laying it on a little thick and you’re not being honest about it, and in the process you’re discrediting yourself.”

Prasad noted that many parents are not interested in getting their children vaccinated, especially since the data shows that as many as 75 percent of them have already been infected and therefore have a natural immunity to coronavirus.

He added that so-called experts may claim that vaccination provides more powerful and consistent protection even for children with natural immunity. “The truth is … they don’t know that to be true,” said Prasad.

“If a child has already had COVID, [and] recovered from COVID, we do not know that they have a further reduction in MIS-C [multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children], death, hospitalization, et cetera, from a potential reinfection. It’s a lie.”

Prasad noted that there is no proper scientific evidence proving that children with natural immunity will benefit from COVID-19 vaccines, and that scientists have not conducted large-scale randomized trials or investigated observational data to support their claims.

He called on health experts to just present the public with all they know and still do not know about the vaccines. If they do this, presenting all the risks and so-called benefits that come with vaccination, then maybe people would have more trust in their guidance.

“Just tell the truth,” said Prasad, instead of “exaggerating and lying and distorting the truth.”

Prasad urges Biden administration to revise COVID-19 guidelines for children

Prasad has been active in lobbying the federal government to revise its current pandemic guidelines for children. He is currently leading the group Urgency of Normal, which is made up of doctors and other health professionals like himself who are arguing for a return to pre-pandemic behaviors and public health policies.

Urgency of Normal has sent a letter to Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Biden administration’s pandemic response team, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, urging them to lift pandemic-related measures that could be negatively affecting the well-being of children.

“We strongly urge you to revise the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines with regard to testing, isolation and vaccine recommendations for children to ensure that public health policies are not doing more harm than good,” wrote the organization.

The group pointed out that the CDC’s current guidelines are causing significant disruptions to the education of children while providing no demonstrable benefit to limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The group is calling for the CDC to end mandatory mass testing of children at schools in favor of a more targeted approach that focuses on children who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and to make sure that, if these kids do fall ill, they are quickly treated with effective therapeutics.

More importantly, Prasad’s organization wants the CDC to scrap its recommendation that children be vaccinated, claiming that this is keeping many COVID-19 vaccine mandates up and preventing organizations and businesses from recognizing natural immunity.

“CDC recommendations to vaccinate and boost healthy young individuals have led many schools, colleges, sports organizations and summer programs to require up to three doses of mRNA vaccine, regardless of prior infection,” wrote the organization. “Such requirements exclude unvaccinated children or those not boosted from important opportunities.”

Urgency of Normal also pointed out how many countries, U.S. states and Canadian provinces have already updated their COVID-19 pandemic policies to acknowledge that mitigation measures enacted by public health agencies have unintended consequences and that natural immunity reduced the risk of a severe COVID-19 case, especially for children.

“Most have also eliminated any COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children to fully participate in public life,” wrote the organization.

