Ukraine: Warmongering Rhetoric. The Dangers of a Nuclear World War III. The WEF’s “Great Reset” includes War with Russia?

By Joachim Hagopian

Global Research, July 02, 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

On Tuesday Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky addressed the UN Security Council:

“We started a special military operation in order to put an end to bombardments of Donbas by Ukraine, and also to make sure that this country (that Western states helped to turn anti-Russia) and its nationalist leadership stop posing a threat to both Russia and people living in Ukraine’s southern and south-eastern areas. The special operation will continue until these goals are achieved. By supplying your weapons, you only prolong the agony of the criminal Kiev regime that is ready to sacrifice its own population. The sooner you realize this, the sooner Ukrainian leadership comes to a negotiations table with a realistic position rather than pompous slogans and phantom pains.”

A final hotspot in Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) remains the city of Lisichansk, where over 1,000 Ukraine soldiers are now reported dead. The LPR also announced that the first of the US made and sent long range multiple launch rocket systems M142 HIMARS has been used to shell targets in Lugansk province. The Pentagon just announced that four more of these HIMARS rocket systems will be shipped to Ukraine.

With NATO member Lithuania’s blockade aggressively attempting to cut off supplies to the Russian enclave Kaliningrad, on June 25th, Putin promised his major Eastern European regional ally Belarus nuclear capable long-range missiles “within months.” In a televised meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin promised:

In the coming months, we will transfer to Belarus Iskander-M tactical missile systems, which can use ballistic or cruise missiles, in their conventional and nuclear versions.

Iskander-M missiles carry the option of either conventional or nuclear warheads with a range of 300 miles (500km). With the West intentionally ratcheting up tensions with nonstop provocation in recent weeks, (months and years), the normally constrained Putin appears to finally had enough, and is now matching the West’s escalating threats in spades, showing the world he is not afraid of going toe to toe with the US and NATO, even if it means nuclear world war. Whereas the West’s historical pattern of nuclear brinkmanship consists of a steady stream of blusterous bluffing, Putin doesn’t play games or mince words and the Western elite knows this.

But this is what happens when idiots like General Patrick Sanders as newly appointed commander of the British army goes too far with the warmongering rhetoric, publicly telling his troops and world to get ready to fight World War III in Europe against the most powerful nuclear country on earth. He is currently mobilizing the British army for war against Russia, even mentioning to work towards Klaus Schwab’s “4th industrial revolution” against Russia. He’s not working for the people but the ruling elite.

And then there’s old US generals like Wesley Clark reminiscing his glory days as NATO commander balkanizing Yugoslavia with his relentless 1999 bombing campaign recently goes public to claim the only way to end the Ukraine conflict is deploying NATO forces against Russia. We’ve never been closer to mushroom cloud madness, all by demonic bloodline design.

Speaking of balkanizing or breaking up a targeted nation into smaller, exploited pieces, that’s exactly what the US neocon unipolar design has working with the hostile encirclement of the Russian Federation for several decades.

Only now, it’s the United States that is far more apt to be broken apart, separated into blue and red states. Partitioning of the US into dystopian FEMA camp regions is consistent with the UN Agenda 2030 plan to extract both food and natural resources from America’s wide interior expanse proposed to be uninhabited for this very purpose where remaining US population are forced to live on the East and West Coasts.

On Monday, close Putin ally and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev specified a Russian red line:

For us, Crimea is a part of Russia. And that means forever. Any attempt to encroach on Crimea is a declaration of war against our country.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted the all too obvious:

The reality is also that we have been preparing for this since 2014. That is the reason that we have increased our presence in the eastern part of the alliance, why NATO allies have started to invest more in defense, and why we have increased [our] readiness. (emphasis added)

The Madrid NATO Summit

Other big news that came out of the Madrid NATO summit on Wednesday is that Turkish President Recep Erdogan caved in on his veto against NATO membership for Finland and Sweden, freeing up the 30 NATO member states to formally invite and add two more hostile NATO members on Russia’s doorstep offering full NATO membership on fast track within two weeks.

Screenshot of World Live Madrid News

A week earlier Finnish General Timo Kivinen in charge of Finland’s military forces provocatively challenged:

“Finland has been preparing for decades for a Russian attack, and will show tough resistance if it happens.”

And then to stir up tensions even more, the NATO summit document also had this to declare:

In light of the changed security environment in Europe, we have decided on new measures to step up tailored political and practical support to partners, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, and the Republic of Moldova. We will work with them to build their integrity and resilience, develop capabilities, and uphold their political independence. (emphasis added)

With more Russian neighbors Georgia and Moldova mentioned as NATO partners, Russia has every right to resolve doing what it must to maintain its national security against US-NATO’s relentless aggressions with over-the-top recruitment attempting to turn all its border nations into hostile enemies of the Russian Federation. Biden and Johnson jointed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on the final day of the Madrid NATO summit.

It’s clear as day that the bloodline controllers are making certain that their “Great Reset” includes world war with Russia. In preparation for WWIII, Reuters just released yesterday news that:

NATO leaders have agreed to put over 300,000 troops on high alert from mid-2023, up from 40,000 currently, to counter Russia, the country designated by the alliance as posing the greatest threat over the next decade.

A Ukraine shopping center allegedly filled with Ukrainian shoppers in Kremenchug that habitual liar President Zelensky claimed was hit by a Russian missile was actually, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, a fire spread to the “nonoperational shopping center” from a nearby Ukraine auto plant used for storing surplus Western arms and ammunition hit by a Russian high-precision strike.

Even the auto plant chairman admitted this fact. But Zelensky needed more Bucha-like false lies to enflame his melodrama just in time for the G7 meeting that he opportunistically used to beg for yet more weapons.

The actor-turned puppet’s latest video pitch was at this week’s NATO summit in Madrid where he demanded not only bigger weapons, but also another cool $5 billion Euros a month from cash cow NATO, berating that he deserves it for fighting for the entire Western civilization:

It’s either urgent aid to Ukraine sufficient for victory, or a delayed war between Russia and you… Financial aid for Ukraine has no less significance than arms deliveries. We need some $5 billon every month, you know that.

And this is a fundamental thing, needed for defense and protection… Hasn’t our contribution to defending Europe and the entire civilization been insufficient? What else is necessary?(emphasis added)

And now less than a week away, Ukraine will be unleashing the new era of robotics warfare onto the modern battlefield deploying its brand-new TERMINATOR robot devices called GNOM to fight and kill Russians on the Zaporzhzhia frontline.

In addition to having a mounted 7.62 machine gun, the weapon serves multiple functions capable of performing the following tasks: delivery of ammunition and food, surveillance, reconnaissance, evacuation of the wounded, repeater for increasing the range of radio communication and control, and satellite for larger robotic platforms. It’s a 110-pound (50 kilos) all metal 2X2 foot weapon on 4- or 6-wheels remote controlled from up to 5 km away.

A June 25th New York Times article acknowledged an extensive CIA spy network working in tandem with Western NATO commandos operating in command centers on the ground in Ukraine behind frontlines, also performing various support services throughout the more than four months old conflict.

This is not shocking news as a number of US and NATO generals and flag officers have been captured, particularly during the Mariupol Azovstal siege. In the ashes of a makeshift crematorium underneath Azovstal steel plant, a partially burnt US passport was found among the burnt ashes of foreign mercenaries’ bodies.

Western military intelligence cells operating within the Pentagon’s European Command functioning in Ukraine and beyond are providing a stealthy logistics, training and intelligence network “to speed allied assistance to Ukrainian troops.”

A coordinated US NATO command center system has been operational throughout the Russian incursion from also operating both inside Ukraine and at a distance from the warzone in nearby countries like France and Germany.

The fallacy that Ukraine has been a proxy war belies the fact that it’s been commanded by the Pentagon, the CIA and NATO from the very get-go.

Biden and the corporate propaganda spin that there are no US boots on the ground in Ukraine as the necessary precaution to avoid a direct war with Russia has been proven to be more pure BS. For years the West has a history of engaging in nonstop provocation purposely to escalate tensions now reaching the boiling point to ignite a world nuclear war as part of the actual “reset” plan all along.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and author of “Don’t Let the Bastards Getcha Down,” exposing a faulty US military leadership system based on ticket punching up the seniority ladder, invariably weeding out the best and brightest, leaving mediocrity and order followers rising to the top as politician-bureaucrat generals designated to lose every modern US war by elite design. After the military, Joachim earned a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century. In Los Angeles he found himself battling the largest county child protective services in the nation within America’s thoroughly broken and corrupt child welfare system.

As an independent journalist for over 8 years, Joachim has written hundreds of articles for many news sites, like Global Research, lewrockwell.com and currently https://jamesfetzer.org/. Joachim’s books and chapters are Amazon bestsellers in child advocacy and human rights categories.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Joachim Hagopian, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/ukraine-warmongering-rhetoric-the-dangers-of-a-nuclear-world-war-iii-the-wefs-great-reset-includes-war-with-russia/5785190