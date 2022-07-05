Pentagon Agency Wants to Send Weapons Inspectors to Monitor Arms Transfers to Ukraine

By Marcus Weisgerber

Global Research, July 05, 2022

Defense One 30 June 2022

This informative Defense One report confirms the Pentagon’s involvement in monitoring the massive transfer of U.S. weapons to Ukraine.

Pentagon leaders should consider sending weapons inspectors to Ukraine to monitor the billions of dollars’ worth of U.S. arms flowing to the country, a top Defense Department official said.

All U.S. officials can do now is review receipts of the arms transfers from other locations in Europe and take Ukrainian officials’ word that the weapons are being properly used and stored.

“Over time, we would like to be able to extend our insights with greater presence on the ground,” said Jed Royal, deputy director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the arm of the Pentagon that oversees U.S. arms sales.

Royal spoke as U.S. lawmakers push to create a new U.S. government watchdog to oversee the more than $6 billion in security assistance sent in the wake of Russia’s February invasion.

Royal said senior administration officials, outside of DSCA, will decide if and when weapon inspectors enter Ukraine.

If such teams are sent in, they would not be “some kind of operational detachment or anything along those lines,” he told reporters on a Thursday conference call.

*

The original source of this article is Defense One

Copyright © Marcus Weisgerber, Defense One, 2022

