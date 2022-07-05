The Covid Lockdown. The “Controlled Demolition” of the Air Travel Industry. The Derogation of the “Right to Travel”

By Joachim Hagopian

Global Research, July 05, 2022

This presentation will focus on the apparent controlled demolition of just one highly important, critical industry slated allegedly for sacrificial destruction – the airline industry as part of the elites’ lockdown control agenda potentially even forbidding our fundamental human right to travel.

With the COVID pandemic outbreak in early 2020, by mid-April 2020, the US government committed a $25 billion bailout to the air travel industry after the pandemic banned virtually all international travel. Despite the compensation package, the airline industry has been floundering ever since. In February 2022, the World Economic Forum reported the industry suffered its “worst year in history”:

International passenger demand dropped 75.6 percent and domestic demand fell 48.8 percent below 2019 levels.

Just as declared pandemics facilitate elites’ centralized authoritarian lockdown control keeping the human population literally isolated, largely cut off inside their homes, unable to assemble in groups, preventing crucial face-to-face contact with friends and loved ones in a devastating assault to destroy our basic human need for social bonding and regular social interaction, the elimination of our capacity for air travel constitutes a derogation of fundamental human rights.

With the manipulative, pathological manufacturing of mass fear and assorted dangers of sheer nonstop crises designed for societal collapse, social impoverishment and life-threatening globalized poverty on an immobilized, traumatized human population, already fully beta tested from the elites’ globally orchestrated COVID pandemic, national governments are allegedly planning to limit, if not totally prohibit, human travel both near and far altogether.

A July 2nd ZeroHedge article written by Alex Kramer entitled “The Coming Collapse of the Air Travel Industry” addresses the very real probability that planetary controllers are not only engineering the collapse of both the food production and fossil fuel industries, but also the airline industry as well.

Based on the author’s recent Zoom conversation with German member of European Parliament Christine Anderson and three insiders working in the air travel industry (one a pilot), Alex Kramer’s shocking takeaway was that the globalists are very likely planning to soon eliminate the commercial airline industry entirely for public use and access. According to every person on this conference call “in no uncertain terms, the industry is now being systematically and deliberately demolished.”

MEP Christine Anderson shared her disgust after her European Parliament piggybacking off the European Commission voted on June 23rd to renew the EU Digital Covid Certificate for another year, despite 99%+ of their constituents strongly opposing it. The 453 in favor versus only 119 against (with 19 abstentions) only confirms what we already pathetically know. Members of governments today are merely following the orders dictated by their powerful puppet masters.

Amidst government mandates illegally coercing citizens to take their kill shot, in June 2021 the EU’s digital certificate originally adopted for “safe” travel amongst the EU nation-states, quickly morphed into the illegal digital ID and worldwide digital passport granting the vaxxed easy unobstructed access to the otherwise restricted venues to enter food stores, shopping malls, restaurants, concert halls, all deemed off limits to the lowly vexed and forsaken unvaccinated crowd.

This illegal apartheid, divide and conquer form of governance, promoted by three out of four European Parliament members in their June 23rd plenary session without as much as a debate, signed off on the digital passport in direct obedience to their bloodline masters for at least another year, if not permanently.

With the Hegelian dialectic “problem, reaction, solution,” the elites’ proven winning formula repeatedly uses their fake carrot stick illusion of “security” to galvanize their endgame of social subordination. When the European Commission disingenuously launched its “Have Your Say” constituent feedback loop from February 3rd to April 8th, asking whether to renew the certificate, going through the “democratic” pretense of offering choice, virtually the entire public feedback voted resoundingly against renewing the certificate. French Parliament member Virginie Joron posted on Twitter:

I read hundreds of responses at random with my team. I did not find any in favor of extending the QR code [i.e. the digital certificate]. Based on this large survey, it seems obvious that virtually all the responses were negative.

Despite the Commission unanimously receiving virtually all 385,000 no votes from the public reacting so vociferously against renewal, did this overwhelming response to their fake feedback gesture in any way alter or change the final outcome renewing the “vere-ah-yoe-paypurs?” prison planet policy? Hell no.

Today, governments merely pay lip service falsely pretending to value or care about your opinion, your vote, your well-being, while busily slitting your throat. After all, actions speak louder than empty words, false promises and fake pretenses.

Be it the US federal government or the EU or the European Parliament, all these supposed Western democratic governmental bodies in name only as defined by their overt actions are bonafide oligarchies, not representing the interests of citizens they ostensibly serve, but strictly the special interests of the globalist elite controlling them. The actual truth that does “follow the science,” thoroughly debunks the COVID threat and “safe and effective vaccines” as complete criminal fraud. Therefore, voting to continue to endorse this totally fraudulent hoax in order to justify continual despotic restrictions, clearly signifies that the centralist cabal agenda that defies both science and our well-being, is misusing its irrefutably exposed health dictatorship to push yet more authoritarian, draconian measures to come, in lockstep with the pandemic architects Gates and Fauci continuously sounding the alarm of yet more pandemics arriving.

Citing “the wave of dysfunction” within the “energy industry, oil production, supply chains and healthcare,” Alex Kramer questions all the sudden chaos at airports reported around the globe as odd if not downright suspicious, after listing links to a half dozen articles from May 31 through June 27, he summarily observes:

All of a sudden, we have thousands of flights cancelled or delayed, luggage handling process stalling, hours’ wasted in check-in and security checks, and all this happening pretty much everywhere? Coincidence theorists will swallow the official explanations with a shrug of acceptance, but I do find all this extremely strange.

Alex then points out that one of the conference call participants claiming to have closely scrutinized “the WEF documents and all of UN’s Agenda 2020/30/50,” insisted that the systemic chaos and dysfunction we are now witnessing in today’s air travel is the elites’ specific, explicit objective, in so many words, concluding:

The ultimate intent is to do away with travelling and to establish a feudal arrangement where people remain fixed in place and all travel is banned.

The official explanation reported by the same scripted mainstream media headlines is that the airline industry after two straight years of layoffs and downsizing due to the severe pandemic impact, the commercial airlines were caught off guard with the lifting of restrictions and as a result, are severely understaffed to keep up with the sudden public demand to fly this summer. Again, as always, this is complete nonsensical BS. A June 19th USA Today with the “Travel Armageddon” headline specified:

Travel issues continued piling up for fliers on Sunday as weekend flight delays and cancellations topped 10,000 — a tumultuous weekend for holiday travel blamed on staffing shortages, packed planes and the ripple effects from previous bad weather.

These are sorry ass, ultra-minor, insignificant excuses designed to obscure the blatant truth, dictated to the monopolizing MSM corporate giants to all claim the same false narrative reasons.

Yet simple logic sees the deceptive fallacy in this lame argument. The airline industry clearly foresaw the Covid-19 health threat finally winding down by late last year, leaving many, many months in advance of this summer’s busiest flying season to adequately prepare.

Yet having had such ample opportunity to reasonably rehire or hire and train thousands of new industry employees to meet the expected demand, all the major airlines chose not to. Why?

Partially because of the insanely malicious industry-wide mandates imposed on staff last year to retain employment, they were forced to submit to receiving death jabs against their free will that no doubt did injure and kill thousands, placing the safety and well-being of both their enormous number of employees and even larger public in harm’s way. Of course, many of the more prudent employees that did their due diligence and checked out the medical facts, chose to quit their jobs before risking injury and/or death. Among those numbers, many would undoubtedly return to the aviation workforce in a heartbeat if given the chance to (minus any more insane criminal mandates).

Like all the large sized population of workers throughout the healthcare, governments from local, state to federal, the US armed forces and larger companies with over 100 employees (illegally shot mandated by Biden), virtually all the highest management leaders in all major critical infrastructure industries had plenty of access to the explicit scientific information conveying the dire warning of life and death danger associated with the poisonous vaccines.

The airline CEOs, the imposter US president, his Secretary of Defense and virtually the entire leadership of all the major industries had to know full well that the experimental “Warp Speed” Covid-19 vaccinations carried high risk that was detrimental to human health. (hundreds of thousands of victims (morbidity and mortality) within the public and private sectors).

Few within top leadership positions could honestly pretend ignorance. If nothing else but for the sake of corporate profit, it’s their job and responsibility to ensure their employees are healthy, safe and productive.

Therefore, the elephant in the room explanation as absolutely the biggest glaring reason to account for today’s air travel industry’s widespread chaos and dysfunction has to be by willfull, malicious design to destroy the airline industry. No doubt a sizeable segment of those having received the lethal jab is indeed too unhealthy now to work, but if by June top heymanagement failed to hire and train replacement staff, especially by the end of last year when the proverbial writing had already been clearly on the wall for months, today’s airline industry implosion breakdown has to be have been both preplanned and clearly avoidable…

*

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and author of "Don't Let the Bastards Getcha Down," exposing a faulty US military leadership system based on ticket punching up the seniority ladder, invariably weeding out the best and brightest, leaving mediocrity and order followers rising to the top as politician-bureaucrat generals designated to lose every modern US war by elite design. After the military, Joachim earned a master's degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century. In Los Angeles he found himself battling the largest county child protective services in the nation within America's thoroughly broken and corrupt child welfare system.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

