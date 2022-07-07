Video: Devastating Impacts of the Covid Lockdown on Bars and Restaurants. Corona Investigative Committee with Sören Pohlen

Corona Investigative Committtee Session 111: Reconstellation

By Sören Pohlen and Corona Investigative Committee

July 07, 2022

Corona Investigative Committee 2 July 2022

Guest: Sören Pohlen, a gastronomer, former owner of the “Scotch&Sofa” a cocktail bar in Berlin.

This session is a discussion on the events and his experiences since the founding of the party “Team Freiheit” and the termination of the lease for his cocktail bar Scotch&Sofa.

https://odysee.com/$/embed/Session-111-S%C3%B6ren-Pohlen-Odysee-final/5f6119371727ed08b17fb871c01882dc8eb210fa?r=EhCp73PC9UijsypifGxKg9t1Ya5qzRao

The original source of this article is Corona Investigative Committee

Copyright © Sören Pohlen and Corona Investigative Committee, Corona Investigative Committee, 2022

