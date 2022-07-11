Jaime C.

Video: The Farmers’ Protests in the Netherlands and the Use of Police Force. Corona Investigative Committee with Jeroen Pols & Willem Engel

Corona Investigative Committee Session 112: The Disgrace

By Jeroen PolsWillem Engel, and Corona Investigative Committee

Global Research, July 11, 2022

Corona Investigative Committee 9 July 2022

Guests: Jeroen Pols, co-founder of Viruswaarheid and lawyer and Willem Engel, co-founder of Viruswaarheid.

This session is about the farmers’ protests in the Netherlands, settlement plans on farmland, expropriation of one-third of farmers based on intended nitrogen application savings and farmers’ protest responses, and use of police armed force.

https://odysee.com/$/embed/Session-112–Engel—Pols-Odysee-final/8d183bf7926de0f5046ca4abe28a7460d580ba13?r=EhCp73PC9UijsypifGxKg9t1Ya5qzRao

The original source of this article is Corona Investigative Committee

Copyright © Jeroen PolsWillem Engel, and Corona Investigative CommitteeCorona Investigative Committee, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-corona-investigative-committee-jeroen-pols-willem-engel-farmers-protests-netherlands/5786307

