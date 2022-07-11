Video: The Farmers’ Protests in the Netherlands and the Use of Police Force. Corona Investigative Committee with Jeroen Pols & Willem Engel

Corona Investigative Committee Session 112: The Disgrace

By Jeroen Pols, Willem Engel, and Corona Investigative Committee

Global Research, July 11, 2022

Corona Investigative Committee 9 July 2022

***

Guests: Jeroen Pols, co-founder of Viruswaarheid and lawyer and Willem Engel, co-founder of Viruswaarheid.

This session is about the farmers’ protests in the Netherlands, settlement plans on farmland, expropriation of one-third of farmers based on intended nitrogen application savings and farmers’ protest responses, and use of police armed force.

https://odysee.com/$/embed/Session-112–Engel—Pols-Odysee-final/8d183bf7926de0f5046ca4abe28a7460d580ba13?r=EhCp73PC9UijsypifGxKg9t1Ya5qzRao

*

