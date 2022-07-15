Injecting Babies with COVID-19 Vaccines: Brain Damage, Seizures, Rashes Are Recorded Side Effects in VAERS

By Brian Shilhavy

We are now seeing more records of side effects from the pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for the most recent age group authorized by the FDA, babies and toddlers between the ages of 6 months and 4 years old. This age group was authorized to be injected with COVID-19 vaccines less than 1 month ago, on June 17th.

In the most recent update to the national Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database this past Friday (July 8, 2021), 123 new records were added to this age group, with 137 cases now recorded since the FDA authorization. (Source.)

As we reported on July 6th, when the first few cases were beginning to show up in VAERS for the babies and toddlers, hallucinations are a very troubling side effect in this very young age group.

With these 137 cases recorded in the past few weeks, other troubling side effects including brain injuries, seizures, and skin rashes are showing up in the database.

27 of the 137 cases listed “Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome” as a side effect.

Cleveland Clinic defines “Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome” as:

Neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS) is a rare and life-threatening reaction to the use of any neuroleptic medication. Neuroleptics, also known as antipsychotic medications, treat and manage symptoms of many psychiatric conditions. (Source.)

I am tempted to write my emotional reaction to this news, but I want to keep this clean and G-rated.

What kind of parent would willingly inject their baby with something that has the same “rare and life-threatening reaction” as antipsychotic drugs?? No wonder some of these babies and toddlers are hallucinating!

Other side effects among these first 137 cases recorded in VAERS for babies and toddlers who are injected with the COVID-19 vaccines are: anaphylactic shock, dementia, depression, lupus, pancreatitis, colitis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, encephalitis, seizures, meningitis, and all sorts of rashes. (Source.)

The most common reason for recording a case to submit to VAERS for this age group, by far, is “medication error,” where the pharmacist or doctor injected the baby with the wrong dose, either an adult dose, or a dose for an older child.

Such gross incompetency among medical staff should not surprise us, since most of the good, ethical doctors have quit or been fired over their refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, or inject others with one. The ones remaining are either vaccine zealots, or worse, they know full well that these vaccines are killing and harming children, but they fear losing their job more than standing up for what is right.

As I read through the write-ups of each of these cases, it is clear that many of the toddlers are putting up a fight to resist being injected, but if it results in only getting a partial dose of the vaccine, they just inject them again.

I also noted in several of the write-ups that instead of referring to the “parent” of the child, reference is made to the “guardian,” which suggests that some of these babies and toddlers are in the foster care system, where their “guardians” have no choice but to inject their “foster children” because the child is technically a ward of the State, and the State has the right to administer any medical procedure, even experimental ones, without parental notification.

Please pray for America’s children, as the United States is one of the few, if not only, places in the world where babies this young are being injected with these toxic shots.

Those who are participating in this Satanic ritual will be held accountable at some point, and the Judge of the universe will not accept ignorance as an excuse, even if your “pastor,” or the nurse or doctor at your church, told you that these vaccines are “safe,” and you trusted them.

Christian churches are one of the most dangerous places for children today, because if you refuse to submit to the Satanic practice of vaccinating your child, you risk being reported to CPS and having your child medically kidnapped where they will remove them from your home and put them into a nice “Christian” foster home where they will receive all recommended medical procedures.

Rescue those being led away to death; hold back those staggering toward slaughter.

If you say, “But we knew nothing about this,” does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who guards your life know it? Will he not repay each person according to what he has done? (Proverbs 24:11-12)

