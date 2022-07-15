Ukrainian serviceman has only 13 days to live when on Donbass front line

A soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lives from 12 to 13 days when on the Donbass front line, the Voyennoye Obozreniye publication said with reference to Ukrainian POWs and data obtained from documents of those Ukrainian military who were killed during hostilities in Donbass.



A soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from the moment of being mobilized, spends an average of one to three weeks at an assembly point, where he undergoes minimal training. Then he goes to the front line, where he lives from 12 to 13 days in average.

The soldier’s life will depend on the specific sector of the front:

in Severodonetsk, Lysychansk and Seversk it is from five to six days;

in the area of ​​Artemovsk and Soledar — from eight to nine days;

near Ugledar — about a month.

Earlier, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suffering heavy losses. He called on the authorities to develop a new operational strategy.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar said on July 15 that Ukraine was not disclosing information about the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Such information constitutes state secret.

“Death toll numbers constitute state secret during martial law,” she told TSN TV channel.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov



