By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Caroline Mailloux

Global Research, July 15, 2022

First published on March 20, 2022

***

Video Caroline Mailloux interviews Prof. Michel Chossudovsky

Destabilizing the social, political and economic structure of 190 sovereign countries cannot constitute a “solution” to combating the virus. But that was the imposed “solution” which was implemented in several stages from the very outset of the corona crisis in January 2020. It’s the destruction of people’s lives. It is the destabilization of civil society.

Fake science was supportive of this devastating agenda. The lies were sustained by a massive media disinformation campaign. 24/7, Incessant and Repetitive “Covid alerts” in the course of the last two years.

The historic March 11, 2020 lockdown triggered economic and social chaos Worldwide. It was an act of “economic warfare”: a war against humanity.

This diabolical agenda has undermined the sovereignty of nation states. It has contributed to a wave of bankruptcies. It has impoverished people Worldwide.

It has led to a spiralling dollar denominated global debt.

The powerful structures of global capitalism, Big Money coupled with its intelligence and military apparatus are the driving force. Using advanced digital and communications technologies, the lockdown and “closure” of the global economy is unprecedented in World history.

Video Interview: Caroline Mailloux and Michel Chossudovsky

Click here or screen to view video

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Caroline Mailloux, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-covid-19-engineered-destruction-of-civil-society-prof-michel-chossudovsky/5774749