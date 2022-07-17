The Heroic Archbishop Viganò: The Corrupt Billionaire Agenda, “SARS-CoV-2 Virus is Nothing but a Seasonal Flu”

Steve Bannon Interviews

By His Excellency Carlo Maria Viganò and Steve Bannon

Global Research, July 17, 2022

Steve Bannon’s War Room 30 June 2022

Steve Bannon (SB): Your Excellency, after the psycho-pandemic, we now have the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Are we in “phase two” of one single project, or can we now consider the Covid farce to be over and concern ourselves with the increase in energy prices?

His Excellency Carlo Maria Viganò (CMV): If in the last two years we had been faced with a true pandemic, caused by a deadly virus for which no other cures existed except for a vaccine, we would be able to think that the emergency was not intended. But this is not what happened: the SARS-CoV-2 virus is nothing but a seasonal flu that could have been cured with existing treatments and effective prevention based on strengthening immune defenses. The prohibition of treatment, the discrediting of the effectiveness of drugs that have been in use for decades, the decision to hospitalize the elderly who became sick in nursing homes and the imposition of an experimental gene treatment that has been demonstrated not only to be ineffective but also harmful and often fatal – all this confirms for us that the pandemic has been planned and managed with the purpose of creating the greatest damage possible. This is a fact that has been established and confirmed by the official data, despite the systematic falsification of that same data.

Certainly, those who wanted to manage the pandemic in this way are not disposed now to yield easily, also because there are billionaire interests behind all of it. But what “they” want does not always necessarily happen.

SB: In your opinion, Your Excellency, was the pandemic managed in this way due to inexperience? Or was it due to the corruption of those in positions of control who are in a conflict of interest because they are paid off by the pharmaceutical industry?

CMV: This is the second element to consider: the response to the pandemic was the same all over the world, where health authorities slavishly adapted to health protocols that were contrary to the scientific literature and medical evidence, instead following the directives of self-proclaimed “experts,” who have a record of sensational failures, apocalyptic predictions completely divorced from reality, and very grave conflicts of interest. We cannot think that millions of doctors all over the world have lost their basic knowledge of the art of medicine, believing that a flu should be allowed to evolve into pneumonia and then be treated with tachypirin or by placing patients on ventilators. If they have done this, it is due to pressure – even to the point of blackmail – by health authorities over medical personnel, with the help of a scandalous campaign of media terrorism and with the support of Western leaders. Most of these leaders are members of a lobby – the World Economic Forum – that trained them and placed them at the highest levels of national and international institutions in order to be certain that those who govern would be obedient. Klaus Schwab has publicly boasted, on many occasions, of being able to interfere even with religious leaders. These too are documented facts in all the nations that followed the directives of the WHO and the pharmaceutical companies. There is clearly a single script under a single direction: this demonstrates the existence of a criminal design and the malice of its creators.

SB: In some of your other statements, you have spoken of a “golpe bianco” (a “silent coup”).

CMV: A “silent coup” is a coup d’état that takes place without the use of force, carried out by a government that exercises power in an unconstitutional way.

In this case the coup was carried out in all the Western nations almost simultaneously, beginning with the first years of the 1990s. For Italy, this coup began with the divestment of investee companies and the privatization of services that normally burdened the treasury, such as health and transportation services, following the directives given by high finance to Mario Draghi on June 2, 1992, on the yacht Britannia.

Yes, Mario Draghi, who at the time was General Director of the Ministry of the Treasury and whom then-President of the Italian Republic Francesco Cossiga called a “cowardly businessman.” In other nations this coup took place in an analogous way, with a series of progressive transfers of sovereignty to supra-national entities like the European Commission, the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank. With the introduction of the euro [in 2002], monetary sovereignty was removed from the nations adhering to the Maastricht Treaty, transferring it to the European Central Bank, which is a private bank. This bank decides the rate with which it finances national budgets, using money that these same nations have already given it. In practice, the European Central Bank demands interest on money that it only returns a penny at a time, and only on certain conditions: reforms, cuts in public spending, the imposition of laws promoting gender equality, abortion rights, the indoctrination of children, etc. The introduction of a balanced budget requirement into the [Italian] Constitution – as if the State was a company – was also part of the silent coup.

All the members of these bodies, including the same rulers who have been appointed at the recommendation of non-elected powers or have succeeded in winning election thanks to the manipulation of information, are at the same time the servants of high finance power groups or of large investment funds – some were their employees, such as Draghi of Goldman Sachs – others became employees after their term ended. Just like the drug agenciesand health organizations are composed of former BigPharma employees, who often receive consulting contracts and who are paid by the very pharmaceutical companies they are supposed to be keeping an eye on.

Up until the pandemic, power was in practice still managed at least formally by individual nations, and laws were passed by Parliaments. But for the last two years, the Parliaments have been deprived of authority, and all those whom the World Economic Forum and other lobbies have succeeded in placing at the high levels of governments and international institutions have begun to legislate against the Constitution and the interests of the Nation, obeying orders given to them from on high – “from the markets,” they tell us – which in fact is made up of a very small number of multinational corporations that engulf competing companies, flatten professional skills with damage to the quality of the product, and reduce the protection and wages of workers thanks to the complicity of unions and of the Left.

In short, we are governed by a high command of usurers and speculators, from Bill Gates who invests in large farms right on the eve of the food emergency or in vaccines just before the outbreak of the pandemic, to George Soros, who speculates on the fluctuations of currencies and government bondsand along with Hunter Biden finances a bio-laboratory in Ukraine.

To think that there is no relationship between the instigators of these crimes and those who carry them out at the highest levels of national governments, the EU, and the UN is a sign of bad faith, because even a child could understand that we are held hostage by a group of technocrats who are ideologically deviant and morally corrupt. The peoples of the world need to reclaim their sovereignty, which has been usurped by the globalist elite.

The instigators of this crime show themselves proudly at the Davos Forum, at meetings of the Trilateral Commission or the Bilderberg Group along with the rulers, prime ministers, directors of newspapers and television broadcasters, CEOs of social bankers and directors of social platforms and multinational corporations, bankers and directors of ratings agencies, presidents of foundations and self-styled philanthropists. All of these share the same agenda – which they publish on their websites – and are so confident in their own power that they affirm it with impunity – as Soros and Schwab have recently done – that it is necessary to create a narrative to be conveyed through the mainstream media, in order to make their decisions acceptable to the people. They embrace censorship and mass manipulation as instrumentum regni, and we have had proof of this both with the pandemic farce as well as with the pro-Zelensky propaganda in Ukraine.

We must understand that our rulers are traitors of our Nation who are devoted to the elimination of populations, and that all of their actions are carried out in order to cause the greatest amount of harm to citizens. It is not a problem of inexperience or inability but rather of an intentio nocendi – a deliberate intention to harm. Honest citizens find it inconceivable that those who govern them could do it with the perverse intention of undermining and destroying them, so much so that they find it very hard to believe. The main cause of this very serious problem is found in the corruption of authority along with the resigned obedience of those who are governed.

The Catholic Church also, beginning with the revolution of Vatican II and above all during the last nine years of the Bergoglian “pontificate,” has experienced the same cognitive dissonance: the faithful and the Clergy have resigned themselves to obeying mere cynical officials – who are no less corrupt and perverted than their counterparts in the deep state – although it has been evident that the purpose of the alleged “reforms” has always been the systematic destruction of the Church by its highest leaders, who are heretics and traitors. And I note that the deep church has had recourse to the same false arguments in order to pass off the doctrinal, moral, and liturgical dissolution: first of all, the false contention that those reforms were requested “from the ground up” and not imposed with force from on high. Just like the reforms planned by the World Economic Forum, the Bilderberg group, and the Trilateral are adopted by their infiltrators in the highest levels of nations and international organisms, making it appear that their plans are ratified by popular consent.

SB: And what do you advise, Your Excellency, to get out of this dead end?

CMV: Respect for authority is connatural to civilized man, but it is necessary to distinguish between obedience and servility. You see, every virtue consists of the just mean between two opposite vices, without being a compromise, but also as the peak between two valleys, so to speak. Disobedience sins by falling short, not wanting to submit to a good order of a legitimate authority; servility on the other hand sins by excess, submitting to unfair orders or orders given by an illegitimate authority. The good citizen should know how to disobey civil authority, and the good Catholic how to do the same with ecclesiastical authority, disobeying whenever the authority demands obedience to an iniquitous order.

SB: Doesn’t such talk seem to be a bit revolutionary, Your Excellency?

CMV: Far from it. The anarchists and courtiers both have a distorted concept of authority: the former deny it while the latter idolize it. The just mean is the only morally viable way, because it responds to the order that the Lord has imprinted on the world and that respect the celestial hierarchy. We owe obedience to legitimate authority in the measure in which its power is exercised for the purposes for which authority has been established by God: the temporal good of citizens in the case of the State and the spiritual good of the faithful in the case of the Church. An authority that imposes evil on its subjects is for that very reason illegitimate and its orders are null. Let’s not forget that the true Lord from whom all authority comes is God, and that the earthly authority – civil as well as spiritual – is always vicarious, that is, it is subject to the authority of Jesus Christ, King and High Priest. Setting up the vicarious authority of rulers in the place of the royal authority of the Lord is a mad gesture and – yes – revolutionary and rebellious.

SB: What does the elite want to obtain? It promises us peace, security, prosperity, and work, but there are more than fifty armed conflicts currently taking place in the world; our cities are unlivable, full of criminals, immersed in decay and dominated by minorities of deviant people.

CMV: This is the third indisputable element that should not be overlooked: the pandemic was planned as an instrument for the establishment of a totalitarian regime, conceived by unelected technocrats who are devoid of any sense of democratic representation.

The same thing is happening with the Ukraine crisis: the majority of citizens is absolutely not in favor of sending weapons to Ukraine and imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation, and yet heads of government act as if they have the complete support of their own nations, supported by embarrassing falsifications of reality by the mainstream media. And in certain countries such as Italy, this is taking place in a situation of disturbing complicity by all the powers of the State, both in legitimizing the violation of fundamental rights under the anti-Covid regulations as well as in ratifying participation in a conflict even though there was never any deliberation about entering it by the Italian Parliament, and which even the President of the Republic, the guarantor of the Constitution, approves and encourages, to the applause of European technocrats. In this case too, those who govern are neither obeying the will of the people not pursuing the common good, but rather following orders handed down to them from supranational entities with their own interests, which we know are subversive.

When they speak of “transformation of goods intoservices,” of “sharing economy” through the digital sector, they intend to expropriate private property from citizens: “You will own nothing and you will be happy.” And when they impose the privatization of state goods or services, they want to appropriate the profits while leaving the costs on the shoulders of the community. But since not all countries are willing to do this “reset,” they are forcing them to accept it by provoking economic crises, pandemics, and wars. This is high treason and subversion.

Image below: Ukrainian refugees (Source: Sergei Bobylev/ITAR-TASS/Imagon)

The premeditated nature of this subversion is blatantly clear, as is the awareness of the disastrous consequences of the social, economic, and health decisions that have been made both with regard to the pandemic as well as the Ukraine crisis. Bergoglio has also admitted it: a head of state revealed to him, months before Putin’s military operation in Ukraine, that NATO and the European Union are deliberately provoking the Russian Federation, after having ignored for years the ethnic cleansing carried out by Kiev against the Russian-speaking minority in Donbass and the Crimea. The purpose of this provocation was to spark a conflict that would provide a cover to legitimize imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation and force Western nations to undertake the “green transition.” And at the same time, it would prostrate the economy of nations to the advantage of a few international investment funds and market speculation. In essence, the same premises are given that were made to justify the Enclosure Acts in England and later the Holodomor in Ukraine in order to transform the peasant masses into low-cost labor for the industrialization of the large cities. If war was to be avoided, NATO should not have been enlarged in violation of the treaties, and protection should have been assured for the Russian-speaking minority in Ukraine, as called for by the 2014 Minsk Protocol.

If this has not been done, it is because the realpurpose that they have wanted to achieve has nothing to do with the apparent purpose they have publicly declared. And I note that these are not abstract speculations but concrete facts that were anticipated and planned decades ago by Great Reset theorists, with the aim of forcing a social change that nobody wants, making the economy and finance of the Western world start over from scratch – just like one restarts a computer.

The fact that this causes misery, bankruptcy, the failure of businesses, unemployment, social instability, and the widening of the gap between the rich and poor, the decline of the birth rate and the reduction of essential services is considered a negligible detail, with the sole concern of indoctrinating the masses with false arguments in favor of war or the control of every detail of people’s lives, criminalizing whoever dissents and pointing to them as the enemy of the people. It seems to me that this narrative is sinking under the weight of the lies of the elite and its accomplices.

SB: Could you give us an example, Your Excellency?

CMV: The most obvious example is discovering that Richard Kalergi, one of the founding fathers of the European Union, wanted to pursue social engineering policies aimed at modifying European national societies through immigration and cross breeding, driving migration waves with the attractiveness of cheaper labor costs. Seeing the wicked obstinacy with which the waves of illegal immigrants continue to be welcomed, even when the impact that this phenomenon has on the safety of cities and on the general crime rate and the identity of national populations is obvious, demonstrates that the initial plan has been realized for the most part, and that action must be taken to prevent it from being completed.

SB: And yet these are not things that are happening by chance: they have told us so.

CMV: You are absolutely right: what baffles me is noting with what impudence the proponents of the Agenda 2030 have told us well in advance which criminal projects they intended to impose on us against our will; despite this evidence, there are those who amazed that after years of unstoppable infiltration they are actually realizing their plans right in front of our eyes even as they accuse us of being “conspiracy theorists.” There is definitely a conspiracy, but the ones who must be put on trial are the ones who have carried it out, not those who denounce it.

SB: Joe Biden lays responsibility for the crisis at the feet of Vladimir Putin. Do you agree with this judgment?

CMV: Americans are well aware that the price of gasoline had risen well before the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and further increased due to sanctions – real or alleged – of the international community against the Russian Federation. Today we know that sanctions – as was foreseeable – have not affected Putin in the least, but the motive behind them is that they were supposed to strike Western nations, and in particular the nations of Europe, in order to provoke an economic and energy crisis by means of which to legitimize the ecological transition, rations, population control, and the censorship of information.

Putin did not take the bait offered him by the provocations of the deep state, limiting himself to intervening only as necessary to give security and protection to Russian-speaking Donbass. And he stormed the Azovstal steel plant, which hid one of the secret American biolabs that produced bacteriological weapons and carried out experiments with SARS-CoV-2. On the other hand, the Biden family had every interest in a having a war in Ukraine, in order to cover up the corruption cases involving Hunter Biden and to distract people from the impending scandals looming over Obama and Hillary Clinton for Russiagate and over the deep state for the electoral fraud carried out against Trump.

The US proxy war against the Russian invasion is in reality a war of the deep state against a nation that has refused to accept being engulfed by the delusions of globalist technocrats and that today has proofs of the crimes committed by the deep state. But while the EU can blackmail European nations, tying the disbursement of funds and interest rates on loans to the implementation of “reforms” – since these nations have limited monetary and fiscal sovereignty – the same is not true for Russia, which is a sovereign and independent nation, as well as self-sufficient in terms of raw materials, energy, and agricultural food resources.

SB: Is this bipolar vision, which re-proposes the Cold War confrontation between the USA and the USSR, no longer valid?

CMV: The hegemonic Left has established a Manichean division between good and evil: left vs. right, liberalism vs. fascism, globalism vs. sovereignism, vaccinism vs. No-vax. The “good guys” are obviously those on the left: liberal but supportive, globalist, inclusive, ecumenical, resilient, and sustainable. The “bad guys” are just as obviously patriots, Christians, right-wingers, sovereignists, and heterosexuals.

SB: What distinguishes the current structure of Western countries from the past?

CMV: The fusion of the worst of liberalism with the worst of collective socialism. Today we see, after two years of the pandemic farce, how globalist liberalism has made use of communist and dictatorial methods to impose itself with its Great Reset, and how the communist regimes are using liberal methods to enrich the upper echelons of the party without losing total control over the population. This demonstrates that the geopolitical balance is shifting towards a multi-polar vision and that bipolarism fueled by the deep state is in decline.

SB: Is there any analogy between what is happening in the Catholic Church under the pontificate of Jorge Mario Bergoglio?

CMV: The deep church is an offshoot of the deep state, in a certain sense. For this reason it should not surprise us that we are witnessing the demolition of Faith and Morals in the name of ecumenism and synodality, applying liberal errors in the theological sphere; and on the other hand the transformation of the Papacy and the Roman Curia into a politburo in which ecclesiastical authority is both absolute and also released from its fidelity to the Magisterium, following the modalities of the exercise of power in a communist-type dictatorship. The law is no longer founded on Justice but rather on the convenience and utility of those who apply it: it is enough to see how harshly the clergy and faithful who are traditional are treated by the Vatican, and on the other hand with how much indulgence the Vatican praises notorious pro-abortion activists (I am thinking of Biden and Pelosi among the most striking cases) as well as the propagandists of LGBTQ ideology and gender theory. Here too, liberalism and communism have formed an alliance to demolish the institution from within, just as has happened in the civil sphere. But we know that contra legem fit, quod in fraudem legis fit – that which circumvents the law is done against the law.

SB: Your Excellency, how do you think things in the United States can change in the near future?

CMV: The eventual return of Donald Trump to the White House would allow for real peace negotiations, once the deep state has been eradicated from the Administration and government agencies. But the reconstruction will certainly require the collaboration and sacrifices of everyone, and a solid spiritual vision that inspires the reconstruction of the social fabric. If all of this has happened through the demonstrated electoral fraud of the last Presidential election, Trump’s victory would be even more striking and would have strong repercussions on the ramifications of the deep state in Europe and in particular in Italy.

In any case, the mid-term elections could allow the Republicans to have a majority in the House and in the Senate, once the servants of the deep state – including first of all the “neo-cons” – have been ousted.

The failure of the effort to blame Trump for the farce of the assault on the Capitol ought to dissuade its organizers – among whom we cannot fail to number Nancy Pelosi – from trying to replicate the scene next fall, which would fall into the grotesque, in addition to being a case of déjà vu.

SB: So has the Great Reset failed? Can we sing a victory song?

CMV: A victory song can be sung only when the war has been won. The Great Reset is ontologically destined for failure, because it is inspired by inhuman and diabolical principles. But its end, however inevitable, may still take some time, depending on our capacity to oppose it and also what is contained in the plans of Divine Providence.

If the Lord wants to grant us a truce, a period of peace after we have understood how horrible is the hell on earth that the enemies of God and man desire, then we must commit ourselves to rebuild – not “build back better” but just the opposite – yes, rebuild what has been destroyed: the family, the bond of marriage, the moral education of children, love for our country, dedication to hard work, and fraternal charity, especially towards those who are the most defenseless and needy. We must reaffirm the holiness and untouchable sanctity of life from conception to natural death; defending the complementary nature of the two sexes against the insanity of gender ideology, protecting children from corruption and guaranteeing the innocence to which they are entitled. We must finally set aside the logic of profit – which is typical of the liberal mentality – in order to regain the pride of fulfilling our duty even when no one is watching us, of producing what we make in a professional mannerand selling it at an honest price. And we must stop considering ourselves inferior simply because someone has decided that in their godless model of dystopian society being honest, loyal, sincere, and God-fearing is something to be ashamed of. The ones who ought to be ashamed, rather, are those who call for the killing of children and the elderly, the planned extermination of the population through wicked vaccine campaigns, mass sterilization, sodomy, pedophilia, and all the most deviant aberrations.

SB: Your Excellency, do you believe that the world can return to God?

CMV: The world can and must return to God: this is a necessity dictated by the divine order that the Creator has imprinted on creation. It must return to God, because only where Christ reigns can there by true justice and true peace. And the world can do this, but not in a collectivist or communitarian vision in which individuals disappear into the mass, but rather in a personal and individual vision, in which each one of us freely recognizes that nothing can be better than what Our Heavenly Father has prepared for us, since He loves us and wants to make us sharers in His glory.

If we all return to God, our Nations will also recognize His Lordship and will conform their laws to His Law. Let us pray therefore that what the Psalmist sings may be realized: Laudate Dominum omnes gentes; laudate eum omnes populi (Ps 116:1)– Praise the Lord, all you nations, praise him all you peoples. Quoniam confirmata est super nos misericordia ejus; et veritas Domini manet in æternum (Ps 116:2) – For his Mercy is confirmed upon us, and the Truth of the Lord remains forever.

The original source of this article is Steve Bannon’s War Room

Copyright © His Excellency Carlo Maria Viganò and Steve Bannon, Steve Bannon’s War Room, 2022

