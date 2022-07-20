Video: The Purpose of the Covid-19 “Vaccine”: Behavioural Control of Population, Eugenics, Nanotechnology

By Ricardo Delgado

Global Research, July 20, 2022

La Quinta Columna 19 July 2022

The purpose of vaccination is behavioural control of the population and eugenic control.

There is no mRNA in vaccines, only nanotechnology and reduced graphene oxide.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/k8pYHroKcBc4/

The original source of this article is La Quinta Columna

Copyright © Ricardo Delgado, La Quinta Columna, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-purposes-of-vaccination-eugenics-depopulation-behavior-control/5787301