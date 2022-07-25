Jaime C.

Video: Why Is Bill Gates Buying All the Farmland?

By reallygraceful

Global Research, July 25, 2022

reallygraceful 19 January 2021

This video was originally published in January 2021.

Bill Gates is now the largest farmland owner in America. Let’s talk about why.

The original source of this article is reallygraceful

Copyright © reallygracefulreallygraceful, 2022

