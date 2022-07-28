Prominent U.S. Official Told CNN that They’re Afraid Western Unity on Ukraine Is Weakening. “Economic Suicide” for the EU

By Andrew Korybko

Global Research, July 28, 2022

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

The prevailing narrative has hitherto been that Western unity on Ukraine is an unprecedented display of solidarity with so-called “democratic principles”, yet now none other than a leading American official just discredited that interpretation of events.

CNN, which cannot realistically be described as so-called “Russian propaganda”, dropped a major bombshell earlier this week when it quoted an American official who said that Europe’s energy crisis will “be a major test of European resilience and unity against Russia.” Amos Hochstein, the presidential coordinator for global energy, reportedly said that during his latest trip to the continent. This statement flies in the face of everything that the US-led Western Mainstream Media’s (MSM) ongoing information warfare campaign against Russia has claimed since the start of the Ukrainian Conflict.

Screenshot from CNN via OneWorld

The prevailing narrative has hitherto been that Western unity on Ukraine is an unprecedented display of solidarity with so-called “democratic principles”, yet now none other than a leading American official just discredited that interpretation of events.

The reality is now setting in that this so-called “unity” was never anything more than illusion, one that was imposed upon the EU by its American overlord after it ordered its proxies to counterproductively sanction Russia on that basis. No thought was placed into the long-term consequences of that development, which are only now becoming apparent.

Some European countries now realize that they committed economic suicide and might even be forced to confront riots in the coming future. About that scenario, this was officially shared by the Austrian security chief during his latest interview with local media, but other state representatives elsewhere across the EU have echoed similar concerns over the preceding five months. It’s therefore entirely possible that some of their decisionmakers might ease more of the anti-Russian sanctions that the American hegemon coerced them to impose earlier this year.

This is actually already happening to an extent too as evidenced by the EU Council recently allowing Europeans to conclude energy deals with Russia over the transport of such resources to third countries. That just goes to show that Western unity on Ukraine has already noticeably weakened and it therefore can’t be discounted that this trend will continue, hence Hochstein’s panicked trip to Europe this week. America is afraid that even more so-called “progress” on supposedly “isolating” Russia will be reversed across the coming months ahead of what many expect to be an unprecedented energy crisis this winter.

It’s precisely for this reason that Zelensky demanded that his country’s partners help him complete his anti-Russian campaign by that time since he knows very well that he probably can’t depend on them to continue supporting him to the extent that they have thus far after that point. Even former British Prime Minister Johnson and NATO General Secretary Stoltenberg earlier expressed concern about so-called “Western fatigue”, which has since begun to influence the US as proven by CNN’s latest bombshell report.

The average Westerner must be pretty confused after witnessing just how dramatically the official narrative on the conflict has shifted in recent months. This process began around May when it became undeniable that Russia was continuing to make slow but steady progress in the Battle for Donbass, after which the MSM produced a deluge of reports warning about how badly Kiev was losing there. Still, they insisted that the West was united in supporting that crumbling former Soviet Republic, yet now even that claim has been debunked by none other than CNN after it cited Hochstein to that end.

Nevertheless, nobody should expect that America won’t do something to arrest this trend since it threatens to weaken Washington’s restored hegemony over the EU if it continues unfolding. It’s unclear exactly what it might do, but everyone should brace themselves for something or another in the coming weeks. The lack of Western unity on Ukraine was entirely predictable, which is why it’s so surprising that the US itself seems to be caught completely off guard by it. If it isn’t effectively addressed, it might end up resulting in some major European countries like Germany throwing in the towel and dumping Kiev.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

This article was originally published on OneWorld.

Andrew Korybko is an American Moscow-based political analyst specializing in the relationship between the US strategy in Afro-Eurasia, China’s One Belt One Road global vision of New Silk Road connectivity, and Hybrid Warfare. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from South Front

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Andrew Korybko, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/american-official-told-cnn-theyre-afraid-western-unity-ukraine-weakening/5788128