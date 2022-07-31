Beware of Faux Anti-imperialists

By Emanuel Pastreich

Global Research, July 31, 2022

The idle billionaires do not know what to do with all their money. But they certainly don’t miss out on a chance to pour cash on faux anti-imperialists intended to lead those seeking real change down crooked paths to the valley of damnation.

That cheap trick was once the territory of the Democratic Party. Sadly, that donkey, or shall we say Trojan horse, has been so overload and weighed down with the droppings of the parasite class that now new fraudulent revolutionaries have to be trotted out.

Let me give you two examples.

The first is the anti-globalist Adam Brooks (on that horrific forum Twitter) who wrote,

“Five deaths of Monkeypox worldwide, all from African countries, 98% of cases amongst men that have sexual relations with other men. Please explain how this is a global emergency? Why did you overrule your advisory panel Dr. Tedros?”

Although this post is seemingly critical of the establishment (for the naïve, or for those suffering from denial syndrome) the comment cements in place a fascistic system dedicated to the destruction of human civilization.

There is no reason to believe that Monkeypox even exists, or that anybody suffers from it at all. The fairy tales of this disease are not subject to any scientific analysis, and although it is entirely possible that biological weapons were, or will be used, and then the results blamed on “monkeypox” the World Health Organization’s Director General, reporting to the super-rich, is untrustworthy. Nothing he says should be taken seriously.

The stupid little story that is being propped up so as to distract from structural shifts in our society concerns the unethical actions of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization. Supposedly, he overruled WHO’s advisory board and declared that Monkeypox is a global emergency.

Nothing could be more irrelevant than this event, if it even happened at all.

The purpose of launching these wind-up anti-establishment figures is not to set things right, or to make the WHO into a dependable organization.

There are steps that could be taken to transform that criminal organization, but he never mentions them.

No, he is part of a larger psychological operation aimed not at specific targets, but rather at destroying the trust of people in all institutions. The impression given to the public is that the institutions on which they must rely have gone insane, are possessed by devils, by evil spirits.

There is no offer of a plan, or the presentation of a careful analysis of who owns what, and how decisions are actually made. No, the director general is just a bad apple, perhaps an indication of some greater decline which is unknowable and unstoppable.

Another example is the pronouncements of Richard Wolff (professor at University of Massachusetts Amherst) on Democracy Now (July 27) about the recent raising of interest rates by the Federal Reserve. He talks about the redistribution of wealth in the United States, and identifies a real issue there, but he then embraces the fraudulent argument that the COVID-19 pandemic was somehow real and that the rise in interest rates is a “body blow” to workers.

The truth is that the COVID-19 scam was the body blow to workers, not because of some virus, but because multinational banks stole some 13 billion dollars, or more, and shut down the economy. The current rise in interest rates is a sideshow, at best.

Wolff does not even touch on the process by which private capital makes national monetary policy at the Federal Reserve, or how the concentration of wealth is planned out, and implemented, on a global scale by the super-rich.

In effect, he is offering up a bucketful of red herrings.

Let us see what he says about economics,

“But perhaps what’s not understood is who raises the prices. That little economics detail is so often lost. Employers, the class of employers in our society, that’s who sets the prices. Employees are excluded from that activity. Employers in the United States are 1% of the population, if that. Those of us who have to take the prices they choose to raise, we are the 99%. And there’s no democracy in allowing 1% of the people to set prices that 99% of the people are forced to pay, for food, clothing, shelter and all the rest.”

This is legerdemain that would make Houdini envious. Employers maybe one percent of the population of the United States, but they are the small fry. It is the 0.01%, or less, of global investment bankers and billionaires who make fiscal policy and who now dominate the media, education, trade and transportation, food and medicine, on a scale unknown in human history. They are the threat, not “employers.”

Of course those “employers” at corporations learn their tricks of the trade from the parasite class, but to go after them is like going after a lizard in a jungle of tigers.

The ultimate purpose of these false critics is to stir up free floating anxiety and suggest an ill-defined, frightening chaos in all institutions that is confusing and disorienting for the public. The goal is to create a world in which nothing and nobody can be trusted.

There is no roadmap available from these oracles because it is not their job to help us.

Once the chaos reaches the boiling point, something most likely already decided by banks of supercomputers, then a messiah figure will be trotted out, much as Adolf Hitler was after Germany had been torn to pieces by hyperinflation.

This messiah will solve the problems no one else could solve (because others were not allowed to solve problems).

But following this false messiah will mean accepting complete control by hidden forces, and renouncing all participatory politics. Many, perhaps most, will chose to follow because the destruction of institutions has left them with no bearings, with no internal compass. After that choice, however, there will be no more choices.

Emanuel Pastreich served as the president of the Asia Institute, a think tank with offices in Washington DC, Seoul, Tokyo and Hanoi. Pastreich also serves as director general of the Institute for Future Urban Environments. Pastreich declared his candidacy for president of the United States as an independent in February, 2020.

