Video: Graphene-based Nanowires, Scaffolding, and Pathological Blood Clotting Leading to Injuries and Deaths. Dr. Robert O. Young

Corona Investigative Committee. Interview with Reiner Fuelmich

By Dr. Robert O. Young and Reiner Fuellmich

Global Research, August 01, 2022

Corona Investigative Committee 30 July 2022

Guest is Dr. Robert O. Young, a naturopath, nutritional expert, and author. His most popular works are the “pH Miracle” series of books, which outline his view about holistic healing and an “alkalarian” lifestyle.

This session is on graphene-based nanowires, scaffolding, and pathological blood clotting leading to injuries and death. Dr. Young talks about the receiving and transmitting of this nanotechnology once implanted into the animal or human and connected via the Wifi grid and skynet. He also talks about his research on pleomorphism and how it relates to the health problems and treatments of today. Also, he shares about “post-covid outfections diagnosed as ILD or interstitial fluid lung disease which is NOT idiopathic.”

https://odysee.com/$/embed/Session-115-Young-Odysee-final/17e149a182da705e402b0dd8a2503105c5c6b47c?r=EhCp73PC9UijsypifGxKg9t1Ya5qzRao

The original source of this article is Corona Investigative Committee

Copyright © Dr. Robert O. Young and Reiner Fuellmich, Corona Investigative Committee, 2022

