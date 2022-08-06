Video: Towards A Worldwide Monkeypox Fear Campaign? Illegal WHO Global Heath Emergency (PHEIC), Based on “Fake Science”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Peter Koenig

Global Research, August 06, 2022

Introductory Note

The WHO’s Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, took the decision unilaterally (without the endorsement of The IHR Emergency Committee) to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). (July 23, 2022)

Conflict of Interest? Multibillionaire philanthropist Bill Gates is Dr. Tedros’ mentor. The WHO is partly funded by the Gates Foundation.

Bill Gates had envisaged a smallpox pandemic scenario more than five years ago at the Munich Security Conference in February 2017:

“The next epidemic could originate on the computer screen of a terrorist intent on using genetic engineering to create a synthetic version of the smallpox virus … or a super contagious and deadly strain of the flu.

And once again (more recently) a tabletop “Fictional Exercise Scenario of a Deadly Monkeypox Virus Pandemic” was presented at the Munich Security Conference (March 2021): an initiative of the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), a nonprofit organization, founded by former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn and philanthropist billionaire Ted Turner who is a friend of Bill Gates.

And a few months later, in a TV interview in early November 2021, Bill Gates warned governments: “You say, OK, what if a bioterrorist brought smallpox to 10 airports? You know, how would the world respond to that? (emphasis added)

Flash forward to July 23, 2022: WHO director-general Dr. Tedros’s declares PHEIC coupled with a bombshell statement regarding the alleged monkeypox epidemic:

“An outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men”:

“Although I [Tedros] am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners.

Dr. Tedros’ “Aloneness”:

Is this a “legal decision” taken by Dr.Tedros (“Me, Myself and I”) in defiance of the WHO Emergency Committee on behalf of 194 member states of the WHO?

What’s the science behind this far-reaching statement.

Michel Chossudovsky, August 6, 2022

See Video: Michel Chossudovsky and Peter Koenig. The Gates-WHO Monkeypox Crisis

With thanks to Dr. Stephen Frost, Webinar presentations, recorded on August 2, 2022

***

Ten Countries, Ten Airports. (That’s Where the Testing Takes Place)

Screenshot of November 4 2021 Article in Evening Standard

***

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2022

