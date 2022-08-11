Take Part in The Human Chain to Free Julian Assange

Plus two new video interviews with Stella Assange

By Don’t Extradite Assange

Global Research, August 11, 2022

Don’t Extradite Assange 10 August 2022

Below is the initiative of the Free Assange human chain.

This initiative is endorsed by Global Research.

Sign up for the Human Chain here.

Dear Supporter,

Because of your help over 1500 people have pledged to be part of the Free Assange human chain. Thank you for sharing the event on social media and around the United Kingdom.

Stella Assange has 2 new video interviews that have just been released – watch her interview with Freddie Sayers on the UnHerd podcast and watch the interview with DW news.

“If Julian is extradited, he will be driven to take his own life in a US prison” -Stella Assange

His wife’s plea: The case for Julian Assange. Freddie Sayers meets Stella Moris, lawyer and wife of Julian Assange.

Watch the new ~2 min interview with Stella Assange on DW.

Watch the video on DW News.

Over 1500 pledge to form Human Chain

With your help we can keep up the momentum! If you are in the UK please consider helping spread awareness of the event with this leaflet.

The original source of this article is Don’t Extradite Assange

