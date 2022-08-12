U.S. Abusing Thousands of Refugees in Rukban Concentration Camp, to Blackmail Syria

By Arabi Souri

Global Research, August 12, 2022

Syria News 9 August 2022

***

The Biden junta is using thousands of Syrian refugees held hostages in the infamous Rukban concentration camp in the depth of the Syrian desert as his blackmailing card against the Syrian state.

More than 1400 families are still held against their will in horrible living conditions in the desert held hostages by an ISIS-affiliated terrorist group that operates under the protection of the US army illegally deployed in the furthest southeastern Syrian Al Tanf region at the cross borders with Jordan and Iraq.

Just like the thousands of Syrian families held captive against their will by the US-sponsored Kurdish SDF separatist terrorists in the other infamous Al Hol concentration camp in the Hasakah countryside in northeastern Syria along with the families of ISIS terrorists.

The following report by the Muhammad Al-Khidr for the Lebanese Al Mayadeen news channel sheds more light on the suffering of the refugees in the Rukban camp, the same refugees the USA and its hypocrite European cronies keep wailing about with their crocodile tears:

Transcript

A humanitarian crisis suffered by thousands of civilians in the al-Rukban camp near the al-Tanf base on the Syrian-Jordanian border, a crisis that Washington insists on continuing by preventing thousands of civilians from leaving the camp and heading towards the areas controlled by the Syrian state.

Sand storms in a desert climate make life difficult for hundreds of families in the Rukban camp on the Syrian-Jordanian border. They complain of a lack of food, medicine, and even drinking water, about 10 kilometers away from the largest American base in Syria.

It is the American investment in the suffering of civilians and the exploitation of a camp from which the militants of the so-called ‘Maghawir al-Thawra‘ organization come, charged with protecting the (American) al-Tanf base. A political investment that Washington wants in the face of Damascus.

Muhannad Al-Daher – Political Analyst: About 90% of those in the Rukban camp are innocent. They have nothing to do with this issue, and there are 10% of ISIS leaders and terrorist groups on which the American is betting. The Americans wants this camp to be a starting point and a wall of support to protect the Al-Tanf base in which the Americans are located.

Al-Tanf gunmen, under the supervision of (American) coalition officers, thwarted Syrian and Russian efforts to return all Rukban residents to their homes in the eastern countryside of Homs, Raqqa, and Deir Ezzor, and effectively obstructed the final dismantling of the camp.

Hossam Shuaib – Political Analyst: The issue of the presence of refugees in the Rukban camp is a settling of accounts with the countries of the region, especially some neighboring countries with Syria, such as Jordan, which cooperates with the United States of America on this issue, in addition to Western countries wanting to say that these people are still hostage to the practices of the Syrian regime or the war on the Syrian citizen, of course, the picture is entirely different from what reaches abroad or even inside the Rukban camp.

Despite this, thousands of the camp’s residents have returned to their homes during the past four years. The number of Rukban residents has shrunk from about 70,000 to less than 10,000, most of whom have returned to their cities.

The dismantling of the Rukban camp has become more than a humanitarian and political necessity, a step that will end the suffering of more than 1,400 families and withdraws a blackmail card from the hands of the Americans that they use whenever they want against Damascus and its allies.

Muhammad Al-Khidr – Damascus, Al-Mayadeen.

***

There is an obligation on the citizens of the USA and the European Union toward these innocent people held in such horrific conditions, especially the taxpayers in the west who foot the bills of the US forces and their proxy terrorists imposing such hardship on those people, don’t just wait for the elections every several years and then vote for the different side of the coins, take to the streets and demand the release of these civilians, imagine the same is happening to your family while their captors are claiming they’re protecting them.

*

