The Start of World War III? Things you Don’t Know about Russia and Ukraine

By Michael Welch, Tamara Lorincz, Bruce Gagnon, and Dr. Leon Tressell

Global Research, August 14, 2022

Originally published March 5, 2022.

Context, kän-ˌtekst, n: 1. the parts of a discourse that surround a word or passage and can throw light on its meaning. 2. the parts of a discourse that surround a word or passage and can throw light on its meaning [1]

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

The Russian move beginning February 24, 2022 was a full-scale assault on several Ukrainian cities. It took control of the remnants of the now decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant and has taken over the largest nuclear plant Zaporizhzhia supplying a fifth of the nation’s power needs. [2]

The UN Refugee Agency reports that the operation generated one million refugees in seven days. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that in almost forty years working on refugee emergencies, “rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one.” [3]

President Joe Biden referred to Putin in his State of the Union Speech as “a Russian dictator, invading a foreign country.” He is “enforcing powerful economic sanctions” on the state and promises that “when the history of this era is written Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.” [4]

While the Russian invasion is arguably illegal, the popular messaging about the war both in the corridors of power and in major media reports has been far too simplistic. Are we the ‘allies’ of Ukraine truly reacting to a move by Russia that Biden referred to as “unprovoked?” Was the messaging about Nazis in Ukraine and the tyranny of the Ukrainian government against the people of the Donbass just made up in order to brainwash his own citizens into going along with the crusade of war?

It is said repeatedly that “in times of war, truth is the first casualty.” With the high stakes in this drama, the Global Research News Hour will attempt to find the context to the facts of the invasion of Ukraine that we have been allowed to verify, and put forward proposals that could relieve Ukraine of an escalating slaughter.

In our first half hour, Dr Leon Tressell a writer and analyst based in the United Kingdom talks at length about the reality of the repression of people in the Eastern-most region of Ukraine by the Ukrainian government and the demonstrable reality of Nazis serve to provide more background of the motives of President Putin’s planning. In our second half hour, peace activist Bruce Gagnon talks about long-standing plans by the U.S. to “overextend” and “unbalance” Russia, justifying to some extent Russian feelings of being cornered. Finally, Tamara Lorincz as a member of the Voice of Women for Peace focused on the need for Canada to back out of NATO and promote certain moves to de-escalate the situation.

Dr Leon Tressell is a historian of geopolitics and writes for Southfront.org

Bruce Gagnon is a long time peace activist and coordinates the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space.

Tamara Lorincz is a member of Canadian Voice of Women for Peace, a PhD candidate, Balsillie School of International Affairs, Wilfrid Laurier University, and a fellow with the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute.

For more information on the March 6 list of events promoting a World-wide Global Day of Action for Peace in Ukraine check out the site https://worldbeyondwar.org/events/

(Global Research News Hour Episode 346)

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Notes:

