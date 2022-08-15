Coordination of Censorship: United Nations Penalizes Criticisms Against Elitist Takeover

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

Mercola

Coordinated censorship is occurring globally

In response to the growing truth movement that warns against a totalitarian, tyrannical takeover, the United Nations has now declared war on “conspiracy theories” that suggest world governments are anything but honest and ethical, and have published a comprehensive guide on how to debunk and strike down claims to the contrary. According to the U.N., world events are “not secretly manipulated behind the scenes by powerful forces with negative intent”

According to the U.N., a story only qualifies as truthful if “The sources are backed by fact-checking sites” — which we now know are all bought and paid for by the cabal that is conspiring to create a One World Government through a “Great Reset”

To stop the spread of “conspiracy theories” about a global technocratic cabal hell-bent on stealing all private wealth and centralizing world governance, UNESCO, the European Commission and the World Jewish Congress have launched a joint Twitter campaign with the hashtag, #ThinkBeforeSharing

Documents obtained by America First Legal (AFL) show the U.S. government colluded with Big Tech to censor on its behalf

The Attorneys General of Missouri and Louisiana have filed a lawsuit against the federal government and have been granted discovery. Several officials from the Biden administration are being subpoenaed, as are several social media companies. The documents obtained by AFL are also being used in this lawsuit. Subsequent to the AFL’s document release, several scientists who were censored by Big Tech at the behest of the federal government have joined the AG’s lawsuit

There’s clear coordination, globally, of censorship. With few exceptions, countries have taken action to criminalize free speech, and they have done so in lockstep with each other. It began in earnest with censorship of theories about the origins of SARS-CoV-2, and grew from there to include anything COVID related.

Still, the truth could not be contained. People started abandoning mainstream media in droves — which have clearly been lying to us on behalf of the globalist cabal — flocking instead to alternative news sources.

In response to the growing truth movement that warns against a technocratic, anti-human takeover, the United Nations has now declared war on “conspiracy theories” that suggest world governments are anything but honest and ethical, and have published a comprehensive guide1 on how to debunk and strike down claims to the contrary.

Not surprisingly, a story only qualifies as truthful if “the sources are backed by fact-checking sites.” As detailed in other articles, so-called “fact checking” organizations are all bought and paid for by the same cabal that is conspiring to create a One World Government through a “Great Reset.”

So, no wonder they’re designated as the sole arbiters of truthfulness. They’re part and parcel of the propaganda machine. How convenient for the globalists.

UN Takes Aim at Globalist Takeover ‘Conspiracies’

To stop the spread of “conspiracy theories” about a global technocratic cabal hell-bent on stealing all private wealth and centralizing world governance, UNESCO, the European Commission and the World Jewish Congress have launched a joint Twitter campaign with the hashtag, #ThinkBeforeSharing.2

According to the U.N., world events are “not secretly manipulated behind the scenes by powerful forces with negative intent,” and if you come across people who think a global cabal is conspiring to consolidate power unto themselves, you must act as a good citizen and debunk their claims.

Journalists are also told to report alleged conspiracy theorists to social media and their local press council or press ombudsman. The People’s Voice (TPV) report (video above) goes into additional details.

Operation Mockingbird Never Stopped. It Merely Morphed

TPV also provides a quick review of Operation Mockingbird, a CIA operation in which journalists were recruited and paid to distribute fake news stories and CIA propaganda. Interestingly, the Mockingbird op was launched in 1948, the same year the U.S. Information and Educational Exchange Act (aka the Smith-Mundt Act) became law, which forbade the U.S. government from pushing propaganda onto the U.S. population.

This anti-propaganda law was repealed in 2013 by then-President Barrack Obama. So, since July 2013, the U.S. government and CIA have been legally permitted to propagandize U.S. citizens.

Ironically, the dismissal of conspiracy theories and conspiracy theorists as mentally unstable crackpots was a tactic invented by the CIA. Its intent is to marginalize and demoralize anyone who dares question the official narrative. In the video above, media analyst Mark Dice provides a slightly more in-depth summary of Operation Mockingbird.

According to the U.N., “true conspiracies” — which they admit can and do exist — are only ever unearthed and revealed by mainstream media, and true conspiracies are almost always limited in scope. Neither is true, of course.

Mainstream journalists are shackled by the will of owners and advertisers, which are the very same people and organizations involved in this global takeover, and the conspiracy that is The Great Reset is the largest, most comprehensive conspiracy in human history (that we know of). The fact that this is now a new focus of censorship just shows we’re right on target.

We also have plenty of evidence that mainstream media are still, to this day, being paid to publish selective propaganda, as detailed in “Reuters and BBC Caught Taking Money for Propaganda Campaign.” In fact, mainstream media are more controlled and clandestinely directed today than ever before.

They are not acting as a check on power at all, but rather as an indoctrination arm of the New World Order cabal. As such, it’s impossible for a legacy media journalist to break a real conspiracy theory open. So, the fact that the U.N. is telling you to listen only to the mainstream media and its bought-and-paid-for “fact checkers” is rather telling.

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, it’s become quite clear that most legacy media are in the business of publishing fake news, and that “fact checking” is nothing but a sham supporting and reinforcing their lies. Basically, the U.N. is simply doing its part in trying to prop up the globalists crumbling propaganda infrastructure.

Illegal Collusion Between Government and Big Tech

The technocratic takeover and the implementation of a One World Government has been “announced” and detailed in a variety of different reports over the decades. Today, we also have evidence in the form of internal documents obtained through lawsuits. As reported by America First Legal, July 27, 2022:3

“Today, America First Legal (AFL) released shocking documents4 it obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealing concrete evidence of collusion between the CDC and social media companies to censor free speech and promote Biden Administration propaganda.

These documents are only the latest examples of this Administration’s blatant disregard for the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law. Last July, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted5 that the White House was working with social media companies to identify ‘misinformation.’

Specifically, she said, ‘we’re regularly making sure social media platforms are aware of the latest narratives, dangerous to public health that we and many other Americans are seeing across all of social and traditional media. And we work to engage with them to better understand the enforcement of social media platform policies.’

AFL immediately submitted FOIA requests to the Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health to uncover the degree to which the CDC and the White House have been censoring content that it has deemed ‘disinformation’ or ‘misinformation.’”

When they failed to comply with the FOIA request, AFL sued the CDC to compel the release of the requested information. It took a year, but they’ve now received the first tranche of documents, which show the CDC has been working with social media platforms and the Census Bureau to “leverage their infrastructure to identify and monitor social media for vaccine information.”

In one instance, the CDC sent Twitter officials a chart of sample tweets it deemed to be vaccine misinformation to be censored. The CDC also held regular “be on the lookout” (BOLO) meetings with Twitter and Facebook during which the CDC instructed the social media giants on what to take down.

CDC Has Coordinated Censorship Across Platforms

The CDC also instructed Twitter on language to be used to “debunk” Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) data. Specifically, the CDC told Twitter to highlight the fact that anyone can file a VAERS report, and that “VAERS is not designed to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event.”

While both statements are true, they in no way eradicate the value of VAERS data, as VAERS is designed to be an early warning system. When many reports of like kind start to amass for a given vaccine — that’s a warning signal that something is wrong and further investigation is warranted. The problem we have is that both the FDA and CDC, which share responsibility for VAERS, refuse to do so.These explosive smoking-gun documents … conclusively demonstrate that Big Tech has unlawfully colluded with the federal government to silence, censor, and suppress Americans’ free speech and violate their First Amendment rights. ~ Stephen Miller, AFL President

Correspondence also reveals the CDC and HHS received $15 million dollars’ worth of Facebook advertising credits as a non-monetary gift, which appears to be a “violation of the Antideficiency Act’s limitation on voluntary services,” AFL notes.

The CDC has also coordinated the censorship of vaccine information with Google, while asking Google to promote its own vaccine page in search results. Emails even reveal that the CDC was allowed to edit Google’s Knowledgebase code directly.

“The records AFL finally received from the CDC reveal the extent to which the Biden Administration is willing to engage in unconstitutional and otherwise unlawful activities in total disregard for the rights of American citizens,” AFL writes.6

“AFL continues to file crucial oversight requests with the Biden Administration to reveal to the American people the actions this Administration is taking on a daily basis which undermine the rule of law and the liberties of American citizens. AFL has made clear that any corrupt government agency that attempts to conceal records should be prepared to face legal action.”

In a public statement, AFL president Stephen Miller added:7

“These explosive smoking-gun documents, obtained as a result of America First Legal’s litigation against the Biden Administration, conclusively demonstrate that Big Tech has unlawfully colluded with the federal government to silence, censor, and suppress Americans’ free speech and violate their First Amendment rights.

Government is expressly prohibited from censoring competing or dissenting viewpoints or from silencing its political opponents whether it does so directly or whether it uses an outside corporation to achieve its draconian, totalitarian ends. AFL will not rest in the fight against illegal collusion between Big Tech and Big Government to trample on your voices and the Bill of Rights.”

Landmark Free Speech Lawsuit Underway

The documents obtained by AFL will also be used in other free speech lawsuits underway, including one filed by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana. As reported by Missouri AG Eric Schmitt, July 12, 2022:8

“Today, the United States District Court, Western District of Louisiana granted Missouri and Louisiana’s motion for discovery in their lawsuit against top-ranking Biden Administration officials for allegedly colluding to suppress freedom of speech, paving the way for the attorneys general to collect discovery and documents from both top-ranking Biden Administration officials as well as social media giants like Twitter, Meta, and others …

The lawsuit … alleges that the Biden Administration … both pressured and colluded with social media giants Meta, Twitter, and YouTube to censor free speech in the name of combating so-called ‘disinformation’ and ‘misinformation,’ which led to the suppression and censorship of truthful information on several topics, including COVID-19 …

The lawsuit incorporates four counts: (1) Violation of the First Amendment, (2) Action in Excess of Statutory Authority, and (3) Administrative Procedure Act Violations by HHS officials, and (4) Administrative Procedure Act violations by DHS officials.”

Specific individuals named in the lawsuit include President Biden, former press secretary Jen Psaki, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Nina Jankowicz (former director of the now-defunct Department of Homeland Security’s ‘Disinformation Governance Board’), Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, just to name a few.

Indeed, several of these, including Biden, Psaki and Murthy, have publicly targeted me specifically and demanded Mercola.com be banned from social media for the crime of sharing published science and the educated viewpoints of myself and other medical experts.

Scientists Join AG’s Lawsuit Against the Federal Government

Examples of free speech suppression listed in the AG’s complaint include:

The Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 Presidential election The lab-leak theory of COVID-19’s origin The efficiency of masks and COVID-19 lockdowns Election integrity and the security of voting by mail

The fact that these AGs are now able to subpoena U.S. officials and Big Tech is really important because subpoenaed information cannot be redacted at will, as is the case with most FOIA requests. Only the judge can decide if certain information is to be redacted and not released for public consumption.

In a July 19, 2022, Twitter thread,9 Schmitt detailed some of the documentation they’re demanding, and from whom. Links to the discovery requests and subpoenas can be found on Schmitt’s AG website.10 One concern right now is the fact that Schmitt is also running for Senate. If he wins that seat, he may remove himself from the case, which would be a terrible loss. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, in that regard.

Several Scientists Join AG’s Lawsuit Against Federal Government

In the meantime, the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), representing several scientists, have joined the AG’s lawsuit.11

Scientists represented by NCLA include two of the co-authors of The Great Barrington Declaration — Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford University, Martin Kulldorff, former professor of medicine at Harvard University — as well as Dr. Jill Hines, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty and a former member of the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Subgroup.

As noted by the NCLA,12 “Government censorship can take several forms like shadow bans, de-platforming, de-boosting, restricting access to content, demonetizing, requiring users to take down content, and imposing warning labels requiring click-through to access content,” and its plaintiffs have all been “censored and/or shadow banned as a result of Defendants’ actions.”

Government-Sponsored Censorship in the Limelight

The history of collusion between government, media, the CIA and other operatives is a long one. The main difference between the propaganda and censorship of yesteryear and today is that it’s now blatant and in your face.

It’s also documented to a degree we’ve not seen before — and government is even trying to make government-sponsored censorship into accepted rule, even though it’s a blatant violation of the First Amendment (free speech). That’s what the Disinformation Governance Board was all about.

So, the timing of the U.N.’s decision to take a decisive role in global censorship is not likely accidental. The U.S. government is failing in its attempt to eradicate free speech, so the U.N. is stepping in as a “superior” international power to push that agenda forward. It’s worth noting that they’re counting on previous brainwashing to achieve this aim.

They’re basically enlisting the brainwashed masses to strike down the truth tellers on their behalf. Not only is having populations police each other an effective control strategy, but as long as citizens are turned against each other, they’re also not paying attention to who the real enemy is and what they’re up to.

Essentially, what we have here is a conspiracy to hide the biggest conspiracy in the history of mankind, namely the implementation of global totalitarianism by a secretive “elite” that has never been legally empowered to lord over a single soul, let alone the global population as a whole.

So, what’s the answer? Do the opposite of what the U.N. is demanding and never, ever stop sharing truth and different opinions and viewpoints. Freedom of speech — whether you’re right or wrong in your assessment — is foundational for freedom, and any infringement on speech freedom is a direct attack on human freedom and liberty and must never be tolerated in a free society.

