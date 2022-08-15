Selected Articles: World Economic Forum Adviser Claims the Planet No Longer Needs the ‘Vast Majority’ of the Population

By Global Research News

World Economic Forum Adviser Claims the Planet No Longer Needs the ‘Vast Majority’ of the Population

By Emily Mangiaracina, August 15, 2022

Top World Economic Forum (WEF) adviser Yuval Noah Harari recently declared that the world does not “need the vast majority” of the current population due to technological advances.

Donald Trump, The Manchurian Candidate: U.S. Foreign Policy and the Campaign to Destabilize the Trump Presidency. Regime Change in America

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, August 14, 2022

In the light of recent events pertaining to the FBI raiding of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. it is important to carefully reflect on the history of the Trump presidency and its aftermath. According to reports: the FBI had a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago. Some 30 to 40 FBI agents and around 10 to 15 FBI vehicles.

The Start of World War III? Things You Don’t Know About Russia and Ukraine

By Michael Welch, Tamara Lorincz, Bruce Gagnon, and Dr. Leon Tressell, August 14, 2022

While the Russian invasion is arguably illegal, the popular messaging about the war both in the corridors of power and in major media reports has been far too simplistic. Are we the ‘allies’ of Ukraine truly reacting to a move by Russia that Biden referred to as “unprovoked?” Was the messaging about Nazis in Ukraine and the tyranny of the Ukrainian government against the people of the Donbass just made up in order to brainwash his own citizens into going along with the crusade of war?

The Russia-Israel Alliance Is Cracking Amidst the Ever-Shifting Geopolitics Chessboard

By Joachim Hagopian, August 14, 2022

On May 13th, 2022 for the first time, Russia used its S-300 air defense system against Israel, firing at Israeli jets after an air strike in northwestern Syria. In 2015 Putin had come to the defense of Syrian ally President Assad, requesting Russian military assistance against US-Turkey-Saudi backed ISIS terrorists, successfully securing Assad from yet another illegal US coup insurgency.

Putin’s Syrian Peace Plan with Erdogan

By Steven Sahiounie, August 14, 2022

Russian President Vladmir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan held a four-hour meeting on August 5 in Sochi which may change the course of the Middle East, and end the US occupation of Syria.

Why Was Former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided?

By Peter Koenig, August 14, 2022

In a press conference on Wednesday 10 August, former President Donald Trump said that on Monday, two days earlier, more than 30 FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI refused to allow Mr. Trump’s attorney or any other witnesses to be present during the razzia which lasted over 9 hours. Mr. Trump was suggesting they might have used the opportunity to plant evidence against him.

US Government Is World’s Worst Violator of Freedom of Press, Not Its Protector

By Ben Norton, August 14, 2022

From the persecution and torture of journalist Julian Assange to mass censorship of independent media outlets by US government contractors in Silicon Valley, Washington’s attacks on freedom of the press hurt every country and person on Earth.

CDC Drops Quarantine, Distancing Recommendations, as 1.3 Million COVID Vaccine Injuries Reported to VAERS

By Megan Redshaw, August 14, 2022

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,379,438 reports of adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and Aug. 5, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). That’s an increase of 7,964 adverse events over the previous week.

Europe Dries Up

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, August 14, 2022

Scenes and pictures have been circulating of broken earth, lacking moisture, cracked and yearning. But these are not from traditional drought-stricken parts of the planet, where the animal carcass assumes near totemic power amidst dry riverbeds or desert expanses. Neither Australia nor Africa feature on these occasions – at least in a prominent way. Europe, continent of historical arable sustainability, is drying up.

Biden’s Assassination of al-Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri Was Illegal

By Prof. Marjorie Cohn, August 14, 2022

President Joe Biden’s assassination of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan was illegal under both U.S. and international law. After the CIA drone strike killed Zawahiri on August 2, Biden declared, “People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer.” What we should fear instead is the dangerous precedent set by Biden’s unlawful extrajudicial execution.

