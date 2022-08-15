Video: Who Is Allowed to Not Wear a Mask? Dr. Josef Thoma and Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Corona Investigative Committee Session 117: Busyness

By Dr. Josef Thoma and Reiner Fuellmich

Global Research, August 15, 2022

Corona Investigative Committee 13 August 2022

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

Guest is Dr. Josef Thoma, specialist for ear, nose and throat medicine, with practice in Berlin.

The topic is on “Who is allowed to not wear a mask?”

Insights into the everyday life of mask-exempt patients

In general about the concept of “disease”

On the necessity of a relationship of trust between doctor and patient with regard to the patient’s descriptions which must always complement a competent objective examination.

Mask attestations against the background of data protection

https://odysee.com/$/embed/Session-117–Dr.-Josef-Thoma-Odysee-final/ef2092d4cbbec4935d9391d8ec03f95059d64860?r=EhCp73PC9UijsypifGxKg9t1Ya5qzRao

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

The original source of this article is Corona Investigative Committee

Copyright © Dr. Josef Thoma and Reiner Fuellmich, Corona Investigative Committee, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-who-allowed-not-wear-mask-dr-reiner-fuellmich-dr-josef-thoma/5790142