Uncovering the Corona Narrative: Was Everything Carefully Planned? Analysis by Ernst Wolff

Why were worldwide measures taken which have caused one disaster after another and pushed humanity deeper towards the abyss instead of lifting them out of their misery.

By Ernst Wolff

Global Research, August 20, 2022

Superb explanation of one big reason the world went corona psychotic. Lecture by Ernst Wolff, renownedGerman economist and journalist. His focus is the on the global financial and monetary system, especially the role of the IMF, the World Bank, the Federal Reserve, the Bretton Woods system and the worldwide fiat money.

.

This speech is probably one of the best and most concise exposés of the whole Corona narrative and ends on a hopeful message of what we can do to prevent the dystopian vision of Klaus Schwab and his supporters becoming ‘the new normal’.

.

This text was originally published in German in August 2021. To access the video with English subtitles click here: or scroll down.

.

First published by Global Research on January 3, 2o22

***

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt once said “Nothing happens accidentally in politics. And when something happens, you can bet on it that it was exactly planned that way.”

.

When one looks at what has happened in the last year and a half, these words are especially alarming.

After studying this topic in detail for 18 months, I must say that there is an impressive number of signs and indications, pointing in exactly in that direction. It’s this, and the consequences thereof that I want to talk about today.

The current situation we find ourselves in is unique in the history of mankind. Never before has the whole world been thrown under the rule of this type of coercive regime as we are experiencing now. And never have so many measures been taken which at first glance appears so unintelligible, partly so nonsensical, and in many cases, so contradictory.

This is about the most serious health crisis in living memory, but the measures being used against this have not improved the situation, but continuously made things worse. Every doctor today can confirm the health condition of people, the majority of people, is worse than before the crisis.

Video

click here or video above to access the video recording, with english sub titles

The allegedly threatening 4th wave, and the announcement of the need for 3rd, 4th and 5th vaccinations show that the purpose of the measures up to now, namely preventing the illness has failed completely. But this is not all, by far. Worldwide production hangs in complete disarray. As the consequence of all the lockdowns up to now, we have a severe global economic crisis to manage. Global logistics is on the floor. Supply chains are broken. Harvests are being lost, food supply bottlenecks, and on top of this, a scarcity for a large part of the economy of essential semiconductors. The problems are not being addressed and solved but multiplied and magnified, via the application of further measures and the constant threats of new restrictions.

The most recent example is in China, a port freight terminal, the 3rd largest in the world has been closed down due to a single positive test from a worker there, or take New Zealand, where in all seriousness during the last week, 5 million people were put in lockdown for 3 days because a 58-year old person had a positive test. A further crisis is affecting the small and medium businesses sector which by a long way provide the most jobs worldwide, and additionally, supplies the largest share of tax revenues. We are experiencing at present a brutally increasing worldwide inflation, especially for raw materials with producer prices and with food products. Yet, nothing is being done to alleviate the situation but rather the opposite.

The flood of money printing continues and will be further increased. Countries and central banks have, since the start of the crisis, thrown in almost USD 20 trillion into the worldwide monetary system without any end in sight, and the International Monetary Fund as the most powerful financial organization in the world will give out next Monday, USD 650 billion, the largest amount ever of its own currency under special withdrawing rights. In the USA, for example, the strongest economy in the world with almost 4 million people are threatened with eviction because they cannot pay their rent or cannot cover their mortgage costs.

In the USA, the richest country of the world is unable to feed themselves from their own income. The premeditated change of power in Afghanistan managed by the USA—the Taliban have been deliberately handed military materials to the value of $20 billion—a complete air force with 11 airfield support bases available for use which with absolute certainty will cause the next enormous flood wave of refugees.

Why this? We may ask. Why were worldwide measures taken which have caused one disaster after another and pushed humanity deeper towards the abyss instead of lifting them out of their misery. To answer this question, namely, who has an interest in this global agenda and who profits from this? The answer to both questions is clear. The biggest profiteer of the current crisis and the most important string puller behind the scenes is the digital-financial complex.

The largest IT corporations include Apple, the Google parent company Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook. The market capitalization of these five companies alone at present amounts to an incredible USD 9.1 trillion. Just for comparison, the gross GDP of Germany, France and Italy is USD 8.6 trillion. Along with these digital concerns, we also have the large asset managers, namely BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street and Fidelity. They are significantly involved in all IT companies. Not only this, these 4 companies alone currently manage a total of USD 33 trillion.

Again, for comparison, the GDP of all 28 nations of the EU last year amounted to USD 15.7 trillion. But it is not just the monstrous financial clout of these concerns which makes the digital-financial complex so powerful. Let’s take first the IT corporations. They don’t just have enormous power themselves. They also control hundreds of thousands of other companies because they organize the digital systems of these other businesses, and in this way have a constant overview of their data streams. The industry is nothing other than a tumor, which in past years has metastasized into all other branches of the economy to make them dependent upon it, and in the meantime to completely dominate them. It is the same method with asset managers. They are involved in every large company in the world and able to influence every popular brand in the world. The largest of them, BlackRock supplies more than 40 years old data analysis system.

“Aladdin Data Cloud” is the greatest fund and financial information the world has ever seen. In the background, BlackRock uses this knowledge to advise the largest central bankers in the world: Federal Reserve and the EZB [European Central Bank]. Through the huge information advantage with which BlackRock has, it is very clear who is dependent upon whom. This has to do with the unique historic mix, or raw financial power and the discretionary power over an imaginably huge data pool. This combination allowed these corporations to make a business upswing.

Since the beginning of the crisis, in the last quarter of this year, April, May and June alone, these companies have made the largest profits in their whole history. It is this digital-financial complex which is a global power centre which drives everything. The digital-financial complex stands far above all governments and is ready to bring every government cabinet in the world to his knees and make him compliant.

One must wonder if this is undermining the very system from which it benefits. Here are a few examples: if the digital-financial complex destroys small and medium businesses, then really it is destroying its own livelihood. The small and medium business sector pay the greatest share of tax revenues and creates the most jobs, and when inflation increases, that also hurts the digital-financial complex, and when it destroys social peace through increasing inequality, then it also destroys those who it makes its business from. The digital-financial complex has no other choice other than to do what it does at present.

What we are currently experiencing is a formulated written agenda, with which it will accumulate, yet more money and power. A gigantic act of desperation, probably the biggest that has ever occurred in the whole history of mankind. The cause of this act of desperation, in that the system to which the digital-financial system with its existence can no longer be kept alive with the previous business model. It was very close to its demise already during the world financial crisis of 2007 to 2008. If government banks, then had not mobilized huge amounts of tax money, and the central banks instructed oodles of money to be created out of nothing, the system would have collapsed there and then, but salvation was only temporary. The amount of money had to be continuously increased over a period of 12 years, and the interest rates had to be reduced several times so the system was made ever more unstable. In the long term, that could go nowhere, and last year it was to the point that the next collapse was threatening, and this collapse has been postponed through a final feat of strength, namely the reduction of interest rates to zero, and the injection of billions and billions for one final time.

With that, however, a qualitative new situation has come about. A further deferral would require interest rates to be dropped into the minus range, and this would destroy the foundation of the current banking system. Banks cannot operate long term with negative interest rates. This means that a further deferral, with the previously used approach will not be possible. In the present situation, one can inject billions and billions into the system. However, with the growing rate of inflation, it will be driven into hyperinflation.

The situation in which the digital-financial complex finds itself is between the alternatives of on one side, the final collapse, and on the other side, hyperinflation. So that means the total loss of the value of money. That means historically, we have arrived at the point in which the digital-financial complex, in the framework of the existing system still has the choice between the two various forms of collapse.

Quite clearly, they have chosen to install a new system. In the background, away from public view, they are preparing a new system, and additionally, they are using the end phase of the present dying system to plunder it using all tricks at their disposal. This is exactly what we have seen since March 2020. The quite deliberate and premeditated destruction of the world economy for the exclusive expansion of the digital-financial complex with simultaneous preparation via the central banks of a new system, and in collaboration with the IT corporations. It is about the complete removal of cash, and banks in their previous form, and the introduction of digital money from central banks.

The end goal, as it appears, is that we will all have just a single account through which all transactions run. This account will not reside in a business bank, but with the central bank. The background to this plan is the following: Digital central bank money is programmable, and because central banks can create unlimited money out of nothing, one can indeed operate in this way with negative interest rates. Without having to destroy the system, digital central bank money will allow governments to watch over all transactions made, to assign various tax rates and impose upon individual fines.

Governments can also place an expiry limit on a part of our money and require that we spend certain amounts with certain time periods, but it can also require the money to be used for specific purposes and require that specific amounts be paid only for certain products, or that they be sourced only from certain regions. Above all, government will be in the position to cancel our ability to make all transactions with a single mouse click. They can shut us down financially. Digital central bank money would be the most efficient tax collection method for society that has ever occurred in the whole history of man—the realization of an all-encompassing dictatorship.

However, there will be expected resistance from the public or that a large proportion of people won’t accept this form of dis-infringement. The introduction of digital central bank money would be expected to produce huge social unrest, and it is exactly this problem that the digital-financial complex has quite obviously thought about. They won’t try to make the switch to digital currency so quickly, to avoid risking huge resistance. They will do it exactly the other way around. They will drop society into chaos in order to present the introduction of digital central bank money as a solution to all problems, namely, in the form of a universal basic income (UBI).

We have been experiencing the past 18 months under the pretext of fighting an illness, devastating and irreparable damages have been done to health, economy and finances whose full effects are only beginning to show up so far in traces. But at the same time, work is being done to increase these damages, and in parallel the social rift in society is being systematically deepened. By constantly driving new wedges between people, all of this leads us purposely in one single direction—social unrest to the point of a civil war, and indeed worldwide. This is what the elites want to see. We are experiencing today maximum social chaos, and then at the high point of this chaos, they bring in the universal basic income to affect change—from maximum chaos to maximum control.

The second reason, UBI must come as we are in the entering the fourth industrial revolution in the period ahead of us—the loss of millions and millions of jobs due to the introduction of artificial intelligence [AI]. This would mean millions of consumers will disappear. The demand for consumer goods will increasingly collapse, and because the current economic system is consumer driven, it can only happen if all these unemployed consumers cannot find work. What has been happening in the last 18 months and what is still going on is obviously following a prepared plan—the deconstruction of the present economic system to the benefit of elites.

The generation of the maximum economic and social chaos, and the establishment of a new system under the guise of wanting to provide humanitarian help. This concept is found in both books about the 4th Industrial Revolution and Covid-19: The Great Reset, by Klaus Schwab whose World Economic Forum plays a key role in this whole agenda. The WEF has succeeded over the past 50 years to become the most important control centre of the digital-financial complex.

Firstly, business leaders were brought together, then politicians were brought in, followed by media creators in commanding roles and prominent figures, all networking with one another. In the 90s, people were subjected to a targeted training program. Since 1992, the “Global Leaders of Tomorrow” and since 2005, the “Young Global Leaders” received a systematic onboarding schooling from the WEF. It is exactly the same people who now occupy positions of political power and influence, whether it is Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos or Jack Marr from the IT area, or CEO, Larry Fink of BlackRock, head of the IMF, Kristallina Georgieva, or former head of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, from the finance sector or Emanuel Macron, Sebastien Kurz, or Angela Markel from politics. All of these people have been either been trained by the WEF or they sit on its leadership board, with 1300 members of this closely networked elite teacher group who pulled the strings worldwide since 2012.

Furthermore, 10,000 under 30-year olds, so-called “global shaper” have joined the club and has also been brought together by the WEF who exerts influence on the course of world events. Please check the work of WEF founder, Klaus Schwab. Everything we have experienced follows a plan. His book appeared on June 20th, 2020, not even four months after the worldwide lockdown, and the book has given exact instructions on how one should use COVID-19, in order to destroy the world, and to build up a new world.

This is reminiscent of the darkest times of national socialism [nazism]. Indeed, the agenda that is being followed here is obviously not only planned, but also can hardly be surpassed in terms of evilness and deceitfulness. Who would ever have suspected that under the guise of protecting mankind from the effects of a disease, the world economy would be driven to a total collapse? To take away people’s freedom to travel, their rights of association and free speech. The freedom to express opinions, and in addition to condemn more than 100 million people to starvation.

In all of this, allegedly for their own protection, and who would have thought that an unapologetic eugenicist named Klaus Schwab would be put in a position to not only spread worldwide his vision of a melding of the human being with machine intelligence [AI], but also to have this vision driven forward by 10,000 helpers. All of these are deeply destructive developments with which we are now living and having to suffer, unimaginable of any rational thinking and person with feelings and empathy.

There is another side to this. A quite different side and above all, one which gives us all a huge boost and a great amount of power for future work. The plan of the elites—the visions of Klaus Schwab are condemned to fail for several reasons. The most important is that the narrative of a deadly virus which is an existential threat to humanity cannot be sustained in the long run. We already see the pack of lies and we see how in efforts to legitimize this, more absurd arguments, and rapid definition, it is important to recognize here, that the vehemence the media are displaying these days testifies not to their strength, but to their weaknesses. Like the pandemic of the unvaccinated, who declares healthy people public enemy number one, and based on a single illness, or test “case” locks down a whole country. They’re doing this only because they’re running out of arguments, and in desperation, are blindly lashing out.

Abraham Lincoln once said.

“You can fool some of the people all the time. And all the people some of the time. But you can’t fool all the people all of the time.”

The truth will appear in our time, and this naturally has an enormous meaning for us. Because, ironically, it opens up for us that which Klaus Schwab has termed “a unique window of opportunity”. However, the narrative is collapsing day by day, and because of that, a unique window of opportunity has opened for all of us for a vast and a comprehensive campaign of enlightenment and our ability to enlighten others. We have learned the real background to the alleged pandemic, who the real balance of power in the world really are, and the real threats we face. Their increasingly unbelievable lies, and the introduction of a new currency system would only work under a comprehensive coercive system. One will always introduce new price controls, create permanent inflation with emphatic pressure which in turn will lead to continuous, improved impoverishment of the population and constant conflict with the state and the authorities.

What we need to understand is the following: without any doubt we stand before turbulent and dangerous times. The elites do not act according to the rules of reason, but strives out of motives of greed and power, and therefore bring itself into ever greater difficulties. We should use exactly that weakness, and always keep in view that the elites likes more money, more property, and have available all the weapons in the world. Their power is not based on their money, nor their possessions or their weapons, but rely solely upon one factor—the ignorance of the majority of people, ie., the majority doesn’t understand the evil game that this minority are playing with them.

As terrible as everything is that the digital-financial complex and his helpers help served up in the past 18 months, it has put itself in a situation which it cannot get out of, and in which out of despair, it must cross even more red lines. This means for all of us that in this exceptional situation, we should keep the peace, and consistently expose all lies and show people why and by whom they are being deceived. When we do that, we reflect on the strength of our arguments. Then we can solve the current problem, plus possibly achieve something much bigger, namely, use one of the deepest crises of humanity to turn around the direction of human history. So, let’s open the door to a new and better era.

Transcribed and translated by Victory Canada.

Our thanks to Victory Canada

www.victorycanada.today

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Ernst Wolff, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/uncovering-the-corona-narrative-was-everything-carefully-planned-analysis-of-ernst-wolff/5766108