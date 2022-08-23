Selected Articles: “Tell Me, Mother, What Does Peace Look Like?”

By Global Research News

“Tell Me, Mother, What Does Peace Look Like?”

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel and Ellen Rohlfs, August 22, 2022

When I read in “Global Research” of 17 August 2022 (“Haaretz” 11 August 2022) the article by Gideon Levy “When Roger Waters Cried. “Has any Israeli Shed Tears for a Boy from Gaza?”‘” (1), I remembered the German peace activist Ellen Rohlfs (1927-2020), with whom I had a lively exchange in the mid-1990s.

Europe Quietly Abandoning Ukraine, as for the First Time, No New Military Pledges Have Been Made

By Uriel Araujo, August 23, 2022

According to Germany’s Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the six largest European countries gave Kiev no new military pledges last month, this being the first time such a thing has happened since the beginning of the conflict in February.

The Only Thing Keeping US and China From War Is Running Dangerously Thin

By Scott Ritter, August 23, 2022

American relations with China in regards to Taiwan have been dictated by years of ambiguous statements and commitments. Now this rhetoric is breaking down and armed conflict seems closer than ever – but is Washington ready to fight over Taiwan, or capable of winning?

The Hideous Assassination of Russian Journalist Daria Dugina, Designed to Enhance the Conflict?

By Stephen Karganovic, August 22, 2022

The appalling murder near Moscow a few days ago of Daria Dugina, daughter of the illustrious Russian philosopher and geostrategic thinker Alexander Dugin, ironically occurred precisely as the imbecilic solons of her country’s main geopolitical rival were contemplating legislation to designate Russia as a state “sponsor of terrorism.”

United Nations Recruited Over 100,000 ‘Digital First Responders’ to Push Establishment COVID Narrative

By Paul Joseph Watson, August 22, 2022

At the height of the pandemic, the United Nations recruited over 100,000 “digital first responders’ to push the establishment narrative on COVID via social media. The revelation actually slipped out in October 2020 during a World Economic Forum podcast called ‘Seeking a cure for the infodemic’, although it is only going viral on Twitter today.

The Sword of Bolivar Is Wielded Again by the People of Latin America. Gustavo Petro Inauguration as President of Colombia

By Daniel Kovalik, August 22, 2022

For the first time since the liberation of Colombia from Spain by Simón Bolívar, Colombia now had leaders who promised to radically transform Colombia, and with it, all of Latin America. I was fortunate enough to be present at the inauguration ceremony which was just as exciting as one could have hoped for.

Countdown to the New Iranian Nuclear Deal

By Steven Sahiounie, August 22, 2022

The world is inching closer to restoring a deal to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb. The US is examining the Iranian response to a ‘final’ accord tabled by the EU in the latest round of negotiation for the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (or JCPOA, as the deal between Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Germany and the European Union is known).

The Destabilization of Pakistan: The Media Regulator’s Ban on Imran Khan’s Live Broadcasts

By Andrew Korybko, August 22, 2022

All that the latest development will do is exacerbate the growing generational divide within the country, turn more people against the “official narrative”, and further worsen the socio-political (soft security) situation. Considering this, there’s no doubt that the destabilization of Pakistan is being driven by those same political forces tasked with protecting it, not their opponents.

Subverting Medicine: The Role of the Federation of State Medical Boards

By Dr. Emanuel Garcia, August 22, 2022

The other day I received a link to this video, an appeal on behalf of an Irish General Practitioner, Dr. William Ralph, who is currently under investigation by the Medical Council of Ireland. I learned of Dr. Ralph’s plight through his niece, Dr. Karen McDonnell, a psychiatrist who is on the verge of losing her job in New Zealand (where, incidentally there is a tremendous dearth of psychiatrists) because she refuses to receive a third Pfizer inoculation, thanks to New Zealand’s ill-considered and scientifically unfounded inoculation mandates for health practitioners.

Unlawful Pentagon Order Mandating mRNA Vaccine for Troops

By Jordan Schachtel, August 22, 2022

Lawyers representing America’s service members are beginning to produce victories defending the U.S. Armed Forces against forced compliance with biomedical gene therapy experiments, and suddenly, nobody in the Pentagon wants to take accountability for their legally dubious mRNA injection order.

