CBS aired this documentary about U.S. weapons getting lost in the Ukraine a few days ago, and then removed it, because the Biden government didn’t agree with it, or something. Since it’s no longer available at CBS, we are re-uploading it here. (Who knows how long it will be allowed to stay.) According to the documentary, less than 30% of the weapons arrive at their destination. But the rest?

August 29, 2022

