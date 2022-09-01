Why Is Kiev So Scared of the IAEA Visiting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant?

By Andrew Korybko

Global Research, September 01, 2022

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

If Kiev’s conspiracy theory were true about it being Moscow that’s supposedly attacked the same facility under its own control and is thus the one that’s blackmailing all of Europe, then it wouldn’t have just sent its soldiers on a suicide mission to seize the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant before the International Atomic Energy Agency’s representatives’ arrival in order to plant fake evidence to that end.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday that its forces successfully thwarted Kiev’s attempted seizure of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) ahead of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) representatives’ visit to that facility. The ministry concluded that “The provocation of the Kiev regime is aimed at derailing the arrival of the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant”, which makes sense if one remembers the strategic context in which this ultimately failed mission was carried out.

That crumbling former Soviet Republic has waged nuclear terrorism against all of Europe by attacking this Russian-controlled facility over the past month out of desperation to blackmail its partners into keeping up the pace of their military aid to it, which Zelensky and his senior advisor Podalyak both tacitly admitted to in mid-August. It was subsequently revealed several days later by Politico that data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy’s Ukraine Support Tracker surprisingly proved that none of the six largest European countries made any new military commitments to Kiev the month prior in July.

This sequence of events vindicates Russian officials who said all along that this US-led NATO proxy is waging nuclear terrorism for military-strategic reasons, thus debunking yet another of the “official narratives” connected to the Ukrainian Conflict. If Kiev’s conspiracy theory was true about it being Moscow that’s supposedly attacked the same facility under its own control and is thus the one that’s blackmailing all of Europe, then it wouldn’t have just sent its soldiers on a suicide mission to seize the ZNPP before the IAEA representatives’ arrival in order to plant fake evidence to that end.

There’s already no doubt that fake news can indeed kill after it was the reason why Kiev dispatched a fascist assassin to Moscow last month to kill journalist Darya Dugina in a terrorist car bomb attack that many suspect was actually aimed against her father, who the US-led Western Mainstream Media (MSM) falsely claimed was “Putin’s Rasputin”, but now there’s further evidence to this effect after it was also just responsible for why Kiev sent its own soldiers on a suicide mission. They needlessly lost their lives because the Ukrainian military command wanted to “prove” their latest conspiracy theory at all costs.

Should the IAEA’s representatives stick to their strict code of conduct and not function as de facto Western agents during their visit to the ZNPP, then there’s no doubt that they’ll confirm that everything that Kiev’s claimed thus far about Russia supposedly being the one waging nuclear terrorism was nothing but lies while Moscow was telling the truth this whole time. They’ll see for themselves that there aren’t any Russian heavy weapons at this sensitive facility, but rather, that it’s littered with debris from Kiev’s Western-supplied missiles and other munitions that were illegally used to attack that site.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter and subscribe to our Telegram Channel. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

This article was originally published on OneWorld.

Andrew Korybko is an American Moscow-based political analyst specializing in the relationship between the US strategy in Afro-Eurasia, China’s One Belt One Road global vision of New Silk Road connectivity, and Hybrid Warfare. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is taken from OneWorld

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Andrew Korybko, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-kiev-scared-iaea-visiting-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant/5792059