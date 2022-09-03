Video: Biggest Disaster in Medical History

Dr Charles Hoffe Gives Riveting Speech In Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

By Dr. Charles Hoffe

September 03, 2022

TimTruth.com 10 August 2022

First published on August 16, 2022

Dr. Charles Hoffe is a family doctor. He lives and works in Lytton, in Canada. He is a graduate of the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, and moved to Canada. He has worked as a rural family physician and emergency room physician for 31 years.

In the video below, Dr. Hoffe gives a riveting speech on the COVID pandemic and the vaccination campaign in Canada.

“Never before in medical history has any medical treatment maimed and killed so many people…”

