Video: The Covid-19 “Killer Vaccine”, Devastating Social and Economic Impacts of the Lockdown. Join Hands and Break “The Covid Consensus”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Caroline Mailloux

Global Research, September 03, 2022

“This vaccine campaign will go down as the biggest scandal in medical history, … moreover, it will be known as the biggest crime ever committed on humanity.” –MP Christine Anderson, Member of the European Parliament, July 2022

Yes, It’s a killer vaccine. That message should be loud and clear. This is happening all over the world: children and adolescents are dying. Crimes against humanity, crimes against our children.

In this interview, Michel Chossudovsky outlines recent developments pertaining to the Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine.

Video: Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Caroline Mailloux

https://odysee.com/$/embed/chossudovskyEN02092022/cc409e5faaa35200069c2b8b589637309887946b?r=HyveKi5oGgp3vxngBfvLg9bxf9Cz5LZ6

For further details, see Michel Chossudovsky’s recently released book entitled:

“The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity”

by Michel Chossudovsky

From the very outset in January 2020, people worldwide were led to believe and accept the existence of a rapidly progressing and dangerous epidemic. Media disinformation and the fear campaign were instrumental in sustaining the COVID-19 narrative.Scientific lies and falsehoods have been used to sustain the legitimacy of the COVID-19 policy mandates including lockdowns, the imposition of the face mask, social distancing and the suppression of fundamental human rights.

People worldwide were led to believe that Big Pharma’s COVID-19 vaccine injections were the “solution”.

A structure of “Global Governance” dominated by powerful financial interests is unfolding which undermines democracy and the institutions of civil society. More than 7 billion people worldwide are directly or indirectly affected by the corona crisis and the destructive mandates implemented by morally depraved national governments. The entire planet is in state of economic and social chaos.

Michel Chossudovsky reviews in detail how this insidious project “destroys people’s lives”. He provides a comprehensive analysis of everything you need to know about the “pandemic” — from the medical dimensions to the economic and social repercussions, political underpinnings, and mental and psychological impacts.

“My objective as an author is to inform people worldwide and refute the official narrative which has been used as a justification to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries, followed by the imposition of the “deadly” COVID-19 “vaccine”. This crisis affects humanity in its entirety: almost 8 billion people. We stand in solidarity with our fellow human beings and our children worldwide. Truth is a powerful instrument.”

“The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity” by Michel Chossudovsky

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-3-0, Year: 2022, pdf Ebook,

15 Chapters, 164 pages, Price: $11.50

