EU Complicit in US Plan to Throw Europe Into Chaos

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, not only announced the suspension of visas for Russian tourists, dealing another blow to the Italian and European tourism sector. At a meeting of EU defense ministers, he said, “EU countries have been discussing the possibility of a training mission for Ukrainian forces since before the war: now is the time to act.” By sending weapons and training Kiev’s forces, the EU becomes a belligerent unity against Russia alongside NATO.

At the same time Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, reiterates that we must: “end our dependence on dirty Russian fossil fuels.” She thus announces the EU’s decision to continue on the path that is causing a devastating economic crisis in Europe, due to the price of gas that has risen from 15 euros to over 300 euros per megawatt hour.

The real cause is not the fact that Russia is no longer supplying us with gas, but that the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the one that decides the price of gas in Europe, belongs to a U.S. financial company, which determines the price based on speculative and political mechanisms. ENI itself, while buying Russian gas at a low price, resells it at a high price according to the Amsterdam quotations. A real scam against Italians covered up by the Draghi government-

Europe is at the same time being increasingly endangered by the huge amount of arms NATO and the EU are sending to Ukraine. Washington has announced military supplies of another $3 billion, part of the $40 billion “assistance package” approved by Congress. Of these supplies – a U.S.- a CBS report shows – most end up in the clandestine arms market, in the hands of terrorist and criminal organizations.

A further serious danger is caused by the fact that Ukrainian forces – armed, trained and in fact commanded by NATO – are firing the guns and missiles supplied to them by NATO and the EU on the Zaparozhye nuclear power plant currently under Russian control, exposing Italy and Europe to the very serious risk of a new Chernobyl.

*

