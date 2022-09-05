How the TV Networks Hid the Twin Towers’ Explosive Demolition: Interview with Prof. Graeme MacQueen

By Prof. Graeme MacQueen and AE911Truth

Global Research, September 05, 2022

AE911Truth 1 September 2022

This week on 9/11 Free Fall, distinguished 9/11 scholar Graeme MacQueen joins host Andy Steele to talk about the soon-to-be-published paper he co-authored with Ted Walter entitled “The Triumph of the Official Narrative: How the TV Networks Hid the Twin Towers’ Explosive Demolition on 9/11.”

“The Triumph of the Official Narrative” is the second part of a two-part series that MacQueen and Walter started two years ago with the paper “How 36 Reporters Brought Us the Twin Towers’ Explosive Demolition on 9/11.”

In that paper, they reviewed 70 hours of news coverage and found that the “explosion hypothesis” was the dominant hypothesis among reporters on the ground. In this new paper, using the same 70 hours of news coverage, they examine how the official narrative supplanted what journalists on the ground were reporting.

Don’t miss this fascinating interview with Graeme MacQueen, and stay tuned for the publication of the paper next week!

Prof. Graeme MacQueen, author and distinguished professor of religious studies, Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG)

