Video: The Octopus and “The Great Reset”. Peter Koenig

Introduction

The objective of the video interview on 23 August 2022 with “Doctors for Covid Ethics” was shining light on the totality of the planned Great Reset. Though, of key importance for its implementation, covid is just one of a series of instruments. With WHO’s declaration of covid as a pandemic – let’s call it a “plandemic” – on March 11, 2020, the entire world, the 194 WHO member countries were obliged to follow the absurd, oppressive and health-damaging “measures” in lockstep.

Mask wearing, social distancing, lockdowns, followed by work-from-home, were physically and psychologically damaging, lowering peoples’ self-esteem, immune system, and social belonging. These coerced measures were dividing countries, societies and even families – applying the principle of “divide to conquer”. These mandates were strictly forced upon society with threat of punishment – all under the false pretext of health protection, health security.

This coercion was followed in December 2020 by an intense “vaccination” campaign, also called a “vaxx drive”, with an “experimental mRNA injection”. Later, in the course of 2021, “vaxxing” was dictatorially enforced, resulting in pressure by depriving the vaxx-deniers of human rights, like preventing them from using public transportation, or in a larger sense, from traveling, from attending public events, going to restaurants, movie theatres and more.

Most people – worldwide – went along with these tyrannical restrictions. Protests were brutally police-bulldozed, often times with military assistance. It was clear to anyone who was able to preserve a spark of clear-thinking that nothing had anything to do with health security, but was rather a preparatory act to brutal tyranny.

In hindsight, these jabs consisted not of a single-type bio-chemical injection, but of several different toxic bio-compositions, maybe of as many as 5 or more, including a fair number of control-placebos.

Most people still fail to see the Great Reset’s triple objective;

(i) massive population reduction, helped by the poisonous “experimental” vaxxes;

(ii) gigantic shift of assets from the lower and mid-levels of society to upper elite-echelons and giant corporate finance through massive covid-measures caused bankruptcies; and

(iii) digitization of everything, including the human mind – so, that the Great Reset’s glamourous ending concludes in “you will own nothing but be happy”.

Most people still don’t realize that the open covid-campaign – past and present – is also a disguise for other measures being implemented, many quietly, clandestinely or in disguise, as a series of outrageous deceptions on humanity.

And here is the Octopus. A hot, NATO-provoked war, between Russia and Ukraine, kills tens of thousands of people, and makes millions to refugees, fleeing their country.

The war continues to be fueled by tens of billions worth of western supplied weapons to Ukraine, rather than being halted by western facilitated mediation. There is obviously something wrong, very wrong with this scenario. But the western public, indoctrinated by 24/7 anti-Russia propaganda doesn’t see that peace is nowhere on the western agenda – and that covid was just the beginning, as a much larger picture is unfolding.

There is indeed no interest by western rulers – the “owners” of the Great Reset – to stop the war, to bring to a halt the disastrous ingeniously planned word-tyranny through the Great Reset, UN Agenda 2030 and Klaus Schwab’s (WEF founder and eternal CEO) dream of the 4th Industrial Revolution. They are all synonymous for disaster and tyranny – and ultimately deprivation of human rights, and the right of belonging to a sovereign state.

The war is being blamed on Russia for supply line disruptions, for food shortages, for energy shortages, for consequential inflation and increasing interest rates; when all kinds of services begin to fail, from airline industries to electricity deliveries, to internet blackouts; when poverty levels around the globe take on astronomical proportions, and excess death rates increase drastically from unemployment and despair-induced suicides, vaxx-caused diseases, immune deficiencies and outright death; and to food-shortage-prompted famine – we must see that these events – and certainly many more already visible, plus others to soon appear on the horizon, are all connected.

They are connected to what may be called the Octopus.

Each one of these nefarious occurrences – is a tentacle. Each one of them functions seemingly independently, when indeed, they are all linked together through the Octopus’s head. Even if the Octopus occasionally may lose a tentacle or two, concentration shifts to the others, all the while the damaged tentacle is being “repaired”, revamped and made all the stronger.

Let’s be aware, there are no coincidences. All is planned to the minutest detail. Only by realizing these connections, we may be able to resist this monstrously tyrannical project, called the Great Reset.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

