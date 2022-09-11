Official US story of 9/11 is false: Paul Craig Roberts

A firefighter runs into the street as the World Trade Center crumbles behind him on September 11, 2001 after two airplanes purportedly slammed into the twin towers. (Photo by Getty Images)

Over the past 21 years, the number of Americans who believe that the official story of the September 11, 2001 attacks is false has steadily grown, according to Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, American economist and author.

Dr. Roberts, who was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury in the Reagan Administration and associate editor of the Wall Street Journal, made the remarks in an article on Sunday as Americans commemorated the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States that left nearly 3,000 people dead.

“There has never been an official US investigation of the attack,” wrote Dr. Roberts.

“After much pressure from families of those who died in the collapse of the towers, the White House finally and most reluctantly assembled a 9/11 Commission consisting largely of politicians and a neoconservative staff director to sit and listen to the government’s narrative and to write it down. This is what comprised the 9/11 Commission Report,” he stated.

“NIST’s account of the collapse is simply a computer simulation that delivered the results NIST programmed into the simulation,” he noted.

American leaders have called the 9/11 attacks had been one of the darkest days in the history of the country.

US officials assert that the attacks were carried out by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists, 15 of them Saudi nationals, but many experts and independent researchers have raised questions about the official account.

They believe that rogue elements within the US government, such as former Vice President Dick Cheney, orchestrated or at least encouraged the 9/11 attacks in order to accelerate the US war machine and advance the Zionist agenda.

“For 21 years I reported on the independent investigations and findings of scientists, scholars, engineers, and architects that concluded on the basis of hard evidence that the government’s narrative was a false account,” wrote Dr. Roberts.

Some of the many things most Americans never heard about 9/11

The “Dancing Israelis” who turned out to be Israeli Mossad agents caught filming and celebrating the destruction of the Twin Towers, writes Paul Craig Roberts.

“Initially, the distinguished scientists, architects, and engineers who rejected the official narrative were characterized by the presstitutes as ‘conspiracy theorists,’ following the line the CIA had employed against experts who disputed the official narrative of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. However, over time the efforts of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth convinced more and more Americans that the official story was false. In recent years polls have shown that half of those polled no longer believe the official narrative,” he stated.

“It was obvious to me early that 9/11 was an inside job, a false flag event blamed on Muslims in order to justify two decades of a ‘war on terror’ whose purpose was to destroy Israel’s Middle Eastern opponents,” he wrote, adding that “and profits and power for the US military/security complex are all the ‘war on terror’ was about.”

The former top US official added, “The reason it was obvious to me that 9/11 was an inside job is that, as it was presented, it amounted to the worse humiliation a superpower had suffered in all of recorded history. A handful of young Saudi Arabians without support of any state or security agency had delivered a crushing blow to the image of the United States. The almighty National Security Apparatus was incapable of warding off a handful of foreigners who, magically, caused US airport security to fail four times on the same morning, hijack 4 airliners, cause the US military to conduct a simulation of the attack at the same time an actual attack was occurring, thus causing massive confusion that prevented the US Air Force from intercepting the hijacked airliners. The young men also prevented VP Dick Cheney, who was monitoring ‘the attack on America,’ from blocking the attack on the Pentagon.” “When you look at this record of extraordinary failure of the multi-trillion dollar National Security State and hear no demand from the President of the United States, the Pentagon and Joint Chiefs of Staff, Congress, and the media for investigation and accountability for the government’s total failure, hearing instead opposition to any inquiry, you know for an absolute fact that the highest levels of the US government were responsible for the attack in order to unleash war on the Middle East, just as Pearl Harbor was a Roosevelt orchestration to get the US into a war that Congress and the American people opposed,” he pointed out.

“If in fact the US government believed its narrative, the government, embarrassed to the hilt, would have been demanding explanation and accountability. There would have been endless investigation. Many heads would have rolled. I spent a quarter century in Washington, and I know for a fact that the government would not have been content to assemble a Commission and then read an implausible account to them and call that an investigation of America’s and their own humiliation,” he continued.

“What the government did instead of an investigation was to quickly destroy all the evidence. The massive steel beams of the towers clearly cut at an angle by high temperature explosives were quickly collected over objections by fire marshals, shipped out of the country in order to get rid of the evidence, and sold as scrap metal in Asia,” he noted.

US troops committing suicides at an alarming rate

Endless war has taken a toll on the mental health of US troops. An alarming surge in suicide deaths among US troops has happened in recent years, according to new figures from the Pentagon.

Following the 9/11 attacks, the United States under the presidency of Republican George W. Bush invaded and occupied Afghanistan, despite the fact that no Afghan was involved in the attacks. The occupation continued for 20 years. Hundreds of thousands of Afghans died in the US war on the country.

Wesley Clark, the retired 4-star US Army general and Supreme Allied Commander of NATO during the 1999 War on Yugoslavia, said in the famous 2007 interview that the purpose of the 9/11 attack was to take out the governments of seven countries in five years. These seven countries were Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, and Iran.

Clark’s interview serves as a reminder of the diabolical timeline of the American Empire’s hegemonic project. All of these countries have been directly or indirectly been the object of US aggression.

Iran has been a target of malicious US intentions but the United States failed to launch a war against it due to the Islamic Republic’s strong defense against the global hegemon.

