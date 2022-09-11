Selected Articles: The 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks

By Global Research News

Global Research, September 11, 2022

September 11, 2001, 21 Years Later: Renowned Architect and CIA Whistleblower Contradict the Official Story.

By Michael Welch, Richard Gage, and Susan Lindauer, September 11, 2022

An entire generation of new human beings have been born, grew up and are now entering the work force, university and college – all without ever knowing the age before the war on terrorism. The Patriot Act, anti-terrorism legislation, and the threat of attacks is part of daily life. Like taxes and death.

Secret Plan Outlines the Unthinkable. America’s Post 9/11 Nuclear Doctrine

By William M Arkin and Prof Michel Chossudovsky, September 10, 2022

This incisive article by William Arkin summarizes the key elements of America’s nuclear doctrine, formulated both before and in the immediate wake of September 11, 2001.

Chile, September 11, 1973: The Horrors of ‘the First 9/11’ Are Routinely Overlooked

By Shane Quinn, September 10, 2022

On September 11, 1973, Salvador Allende’s democratic government in Chile was ousted by United States-backed forces in one of the Cold War’s defining moments. Allende himself was killed during the coup while his presidential palace, La Moneda, was extensively bombed. Many thousands of Chileans were either murdered, “disappeared”, imprisoned, and coerced to emigrate or enter exile. Allende’s widow and family were forced to go into hiding in Mexico for many years.

9/11 ANALYSIS: Where Was Osama bin Laden on September 11, 2001?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, September 10, 2022

Osama bin Laden’s whereabouts on September 10, 2001 were confirmed by a CBS News Report. Osama had been hospitalized on September 10th, 2001, one day before the 9/11 attacks. How on earth could he have coordinated the attacks from his hospital bed in a heavily guarded Pakistani military hospital located in Rawalpindi.

Obama’s “Big Lie”: White House Propaganda and the “Death” of Osama bin Laden

By Larry Chin, September 10, 2022

On the evening of May 1, 2011, President Barack Obama declared that the CIA, on his personal order, successfully killed Al-Qaeda “mastermind” Osama bin Laden. In a conveniently scheduled Sunday evening telecast, Obama shamelessly wielded tired lies and 9/11 propaganda, while congratulating himself and the CIA. In classic lying George W. Bush fashion, Obama announced “mission accomplished”.

Remembering Our Friends on 9/11

By Ted Snider, September 09, 2022

Watching the twin towers being struck, Putin immediately phoned President Bush to offer his condolences and understanding. When his call couldn’t reach Bush because he was on Airforce One, Putin immediately spoke to Condoleezza Rice, asking her to pass his message to Bush. The next morning, Putin reached Bush and assured him that “in this struggle, we will stand together.”

How the TV Networks Hid the Twin Towers’ Explosive Demolition: Interview with Prof. Graeme MacQueen

By Prof. Graeme MacQueen and AE911Truth, September 05, 2022

Distinguished 9/11 scholar Graeme MacQueen joins host Andy Steele to talk about the soon-to-be-published paper he co-authored with Ted Walter entitled “The Triumph of the Official Narrative: How the TV Networks Hid the Twin Towers’ Explosive Demolition on 9/11.” In that paper, they reviewed 70 hours of news coverage and found that the “explosion hypothesis” was the dominant hypothesis among reporters on the ground. In this new paper, using the same 70 hours of news coverage, they examine how the official narrative supplanted what journalists on the ground were reporting.

From Afghanistan to Syria: Women’s Rights, War Propaganda and the CIA

By Julie Lévesque, September 04, 2022

Western heads of state, UN officials and military spokespersons will invariably praise the humanitarian dimension of the October 2001 US-NATO led invasion of Afghanistan, which allegedly was to fight religious fundamentalists, help little girls go to school, liberate women subjected to the yoke of the Taliban.

September 2001 Interview with Osama bin Laden. Categorically Denies His Involvement in 9/11

By Daily Ummat, September 03, 2022

We bring to the attention of our readers the following text of Osama bin Laden’s interview with Ummat, a Pakistani daily, published in Karachi on September 28, 2001. It was translated into English by the BBC World Monitoring Service and made public on September 29, 2001.

THE 9/11 READER. The September 11, 2001 Terror Attacks

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, September 03, 2022

This text was first published in August 2012. It provides a detailed introduction and overview as well as a collection of articles by Global Research authors on 9/11 and the “Global War on Terrorism”.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-21st-anniversary-911-attack/5793069