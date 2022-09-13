Video: The Corona Crisis: “We’re Dealing with Homicide, Maybe Even Murder”, Forced Vaccines in Nursing Homes

By Peter Koenig and Reiner Fuellmich

September 13, 2022

A German whistleblower video, clandestinely taken already in February 2021, of forced COVID vaccines in German Nursing Homes went public. They were sent to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Attorney, whose reaction is: “We’re Dealing with Homicide, Maybe Even Murder”.

This video and the story behind it is ageless, because that’s what is still going on today, as subsequent whistleblowers from a number of other countries revealed. They depict the most horrendous pictures; how demented nursing-home inmates were force-“vaccinated” and as a result, most of them died within days or maximum 2 weeks.

This is eugenics by definition.

A Crime against Humanity – as defined by the Nuremberg Codex.

In the meantime, the Dark Cult leaders’ protection has been enforced with categoric censure and outright death threat. A talking witness may be in deadly danger. That doesn’t prevent us from observing how excess deaths have increased by an average of 40% since the beginning of vaxxing – around mid-December 2022, as reported by CDC and major insurance companies.

What you see in these short videos is clearly homicide or worse, murder. These people who administer the experimental, and often fatal mRNA shots must be brought to justice. And so must all those inventing, planning (2010 Rockefeller Report, Event 201, to name just a few), promoting and executing the covid-19 pandemic – lets call it “plandemic”.

They are first-degree eugenists. These people are ever unnamable. Similar to countries we have on this globe whose names may hardly ever be mentioned whenever they commit the most inhumane atrocities and crimes against humanities. Indiscriminately killing defenseless people. Lest, one risks severe sanctioning, prison, or worse.

What an absurd, rule- and lawless civilization we have become! – It’s the Rule of the Beast, as in very-very ancient times.

We are talking – without naming – about high-tech billionaires, oil monopolists and banking magnates, not to speak about the trillions of dollars-worth financial corporations, all of whom act behind the curtains through their conveniently visible instrument, the World Economic Forum (WEF).

All is well camouflaged. Yet, the messages of ongoing and future planned destruction are purposely seeping out – that we, the masses are useless eaters, that we will soon be replaced by robots and algorithms – and those who survive may be converted – before they are exterminated – into transhumans, manipulable by implanted chips – or vaxx-injected graphene oxide through ultra-shortwaves, such as 5G and soon to come 6G. But they will be happy owning nothing.

Is this just fear-mongering? – Unlikely. The diabolical cult needs to announce its nefarious actions in order for them to succeed. What is announced – “the useless eaters” – is in full swing. If we let them haplessly continue, they may indeed reach their goals by the end of UN Agenda 2030, and / or the Great Reset.

The first live images of what was going on already shortly after the introduction of the killer vaxxes were revealed by these short clandestinely and bravely taken videos – already just a few months after the vaxxes were introduced in December 2020.

That’s humanities’ fate.

But “fate” must not remain “fate”. We must not fear, as we are not powerless. To the contrary, we are many, they are few. We can organize in solidarity; and as Reiner Fuellmich says – these homicides, cum murders have to be brought to justice. And all those invisibles and unnamables – plus the pharmas – and those collaborators in high government offices with them.

We may be talking about Nuremberg on steroids.

Watch this video where Dr. Reiner Fuellmich talks about forced vaccination.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

Peter Koenig and Reiner Fuellmich

