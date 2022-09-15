“The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Global Coup d’Etat against Humanity”

Review of Michel Chossudovsky’s Book

By David Skripac

Global Research, September 15, 2022

For the past two and a half years humanity has been in the grip of a global psychological and economic war. Unlike the two world wars of the twentieth century, which mainly affected the belligerent nations and their neighboring countries, the corona crisis is truly global in scope. No matter where one resides on this planet, one cannot escape either the economic or mental health implications of this crisis.

In The Worldwide Corona Crisis, Michel Chossudovsky succinctly and methodically pierces through the numerous layers of lies surrounding the “pandemic.”

From his thorough analysis the reader comes to understand that nothing about the crisis, including its origins, occurred by chance but was purposefully designed to be a war against humanity. As he points out, every aspect of this war—from the fear campaign to the fraudulent use of the RT-PCR test to the experimental injections masquerading as vaccines to the Great Reset with its proto-eugenical agenda—has been carefully orchestrated.

While most economists, including those considered to be on the political left, continue to blame COVID-19 for the destabilization of the global economy, Professor Chossudovsky exposes the truth that “there is no causal relationship between the virus and economic variables.” In other words, it was not COVID-19 but, rather, the deliberate implementation of the illogical, scientifically baseless lockdowns that caused the shutdown of the global economy. Chossudovsky’s matter-of-fact approach reveals in no uncertain terms who and what organizations are behind the manufactured COVID-19 crisis.

This meticulously researched chronicle is a must-read for anyone wanting to truly understand world events of the past two-and-a-half years.

David Skripac has a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aerospace Engineering. He served as a Captain in the Canadian Forces for nine years. During his two tours of duty in the Air Force, he flew extensively in the former Yugoslavia as well as in Somalia, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.

He is the author of a recently published e-book, “Our Species Is Being Genetically Modified,” anda regular contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is by fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay

