US Pledges New $600 Million Weapons Package for Ukraine

The package brings the total military aid pledged to Ukraine since Russia invaded to $15.1 billion

By Dave DeCamp

Global Research, September 16, 2022

Antiwar.com 15 September 2022

***

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced a new weapons package for Ukraine worth $600 million, bringing the total US military aid pledged to Kyiv since Russia invaded on February 24 to $15.1 billion.

The new package is being sent to Ukraine through the presidential drawdown authority, which allows President Biden to send arms directly from US military stockpiles. The White House said it was the 21st time that it pulled from US stockpiles to arm Ukraine.

According to the Pentagon, the new arms package includes:

  • Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)
  • 36,000 105mm artillery rounds
  • 1,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds
  • Four counter-artillery radars
  • Four trucks and eight trailers to transport heavy equipment
  • Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems
  • Mine clearing equipment
  • Claymore anti-personnel munitions
  • Demolition munitions and equipment
  • Small arms and ammunition
  • Night vision devices, cold weather gear, and other field equipment

The $600 million is being pulled from the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill that President Biden signed back in May, but those funds are running out, and the administration has asked Congress for more.

The administration has requested $13.7 billion in new Ukraine aid, more than half of which will go toward spending on weapons. The new request includes $4.5 billion for the Pentagon to replenish stockpiles sent to Ukraine, $2.7 billion for direct military and intelligence support for Kyiv, and $4.5 billion in economic support for the Ukrainian government. The remaining $2 billion will go toward energy spending to support the sanctions campaign against Russia.

*

Dave DeCamp is the news editor of Antiwar.com, follow him on Twitter @decampdave.

Featured image is from InfoBrics

The original source of this article is Antiwar.com

Copyright © Dave DeCampAntiwar.com, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-pledges-new-600-million-weapons-package-ukraine/5793740

