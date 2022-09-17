Digital Tyranny: The EU Digital Covid Vaccine Certificate Framework

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, September 17, 2022

Visit and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

***

An earlier version of this posting mistakenly referred to a European Council Amendment of Resolution 2361 which “no longer objects to compulsory vaccination”. That information is incorrect. See: Resolution 2361 (2021) entitled “Covid-19 vaccines: ethical, legal and practical considerations”

***

First published on April 11, 2022

The EU Vaccine Passport Restrictions are Dramatic. Fundamental Rights are being violated.

The substance of the EU procedures concerning the vaccine passport are contained in the EU EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM. (summary below, scroll down for Selected Excerpts and Complete Text).

Summary

Regulation (EU) 2021/953 on the EU Digital COVID Certificate introduced EU-wide rules for issuing and accepting proof of a person’s COVID-19 vaccination, test result or recovery.

The EU Digital COVID Certificate helps people travel freely within the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. How the certificate is used for other purposes (access to events, etc.) is up to each EU country to decide.

The Regulation currently applies until 30 June 2022. This initiative proposes to extend it by 12 months. (emphasis added)

Commission adoption

.

The Pandemic Treaty = Digital Tyranny

The MEMORANDUM outlined by the EU points to the derogation of fundamental human rights entrenched in the adoption of the EU Digital COVID Certificate Framework.

As noted in the above Summary, the intent is to extend the Regulation which expires on June 30 2022 for another twelve months until June 30th, 2023.

This extension plays a key role:

The EU Digital COVID Certificate Framework is slated to be tied into negotiations pertaining to a worldwide “Pandemic Treaty” which were initiated in early March 2022.

On March 3, the EU Council gave:

“a green light to start negotiations on an international pandemic treaty… The Council adopted a decision to authorise the opening of negotiations for an international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”

What is the timeline

The procedure is slated to be presented to the 76th World Health Assembly in 2023, “with the aim to adopt the instrument [namely the pandemic treaty] by 2024.”

The object of the Pandemic Treaty consists in creating by 2024 a global health governance entity under WHO auspices.

In turn the Pandemic Treaty would be tied into the WHO’s QR Verification Code project, which is intent upon creating a global digital data bank of 7.9 billion people. Both initiatives are to be carried out concurrently by the WHO in liaison with ID2020 and the Gavi Alliance, both of which are funded by the Gates Foundation.

Peter Koenig describes the QR Code as

“an all-electronic ID – linking everything to everything of each individual (records of health, banking, personal and private, etc.).”

According to David Scripac

“A worldwide digital ID system is in the making. [The aim] of the WEF—and of all the central banks [is] to implement a global system in which everyone’s personal data will be incorporated into the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) network.”

The March Towards World Government

A Worldwide QR Verification Code lays the groundwork for the instatement of “a Global Police State” controlled by the financial establishment. It’s part of what the late David Rockefeller entitled “The March towards World Government” based on an alliance of bankers and intellectuals.

What is the legitimacy as well as the science behind this diabolical project?

NONE. Amply confirmed: THERE IS NO PANDEMIC. The alleged Covid-19 Pandemic is based on “Fake Science”. Both the EU Digital COVID Certificate Framework as well as the WHO QR Verification Code are based on outrights lies and fabrications. It is now well established that the PCR test which has been used to “detect SARS-CoV-2” is totally invalid.

“Both the WHO and the CDC (with the usual innuendos) have confirmed what was known from the very outset in January 2020, namely that the RT-PCR test used to justify every single policy mandate including lockdowns, social distancing, the mask, confinement of the labor force, closure of economic activity, etc. was flawed and invalid”

The EU Memorandum (below) confirms two types of tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 both of which have been declared invalid:

According to Regulation (EU) 2021/953, test certificates are to be issued based on two types of tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection, namely molecular nucleic acid amplification tests (‘NAAT’), including those using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (‘RT-PCR’), and rapid antigen tests, which rely on detection of viral proteins (antigens) using a lateral flow immunoassay that gives results in less than 30 minutes, provided they are carried out by health professionals or by skilled testing personnel. (emphasis added)

The legitimacy of the EU Digital Covid Certification Framework, the Pandemic Treaty and the QR Verification Code rests on the presumption that the alleged “Covid-19 Pandemic is Real” and that the “mRNA Covid-19 vaccine constitutes a SOLUTION to the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.”

The CDC confirms that the PCR test does not effectively differentiate between “SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses”. As of 31 December 2021, the CDC has declared the PCR test as invalid.

For further details and analysis click here

Sustained by media disinformation and government propaganda, the mRNA vaccine was put forth as a solution to curbing the pandemic and saving lives.

The Vaccine does not Save Lives

Amply documented, the Vaccine has triggered from the outset in December 2020 an upward trend in mortality and morbidity.

Extending the Vaccine in the EU as outlined in the “Memorandum” is a crime against humanity. The EU Memorandum must be immediately suspended.

Video: In many countries, there was a significant shift in mortality following the introduction of the mRNA vaccine

Source: HeathData.org

The evidence is overwhelming. The latest official figures point to approximately:

65,629 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 10,439,642 injuries reported as at 24 February 2022. for the EU, US and UK combined.

But only a small fraction of the victims or families of the deceased will go through the tedious process of reporting vaccine-related deaths and adverse events to the national health authorities.

The following statement contained in the EU Memorandum is nonsensical:

“Increasing vaccine uptake remains a crucial objective in the fight against the pandemic, given the protection against hospitalisation and severe disease afforded by vaccination

Amply documented, it’s the Covid-19 mRNA “Vaccine” rather than the SARS-CoV-2 virus which is “the killer”.

In the words of Doctors for Covid Ethics:

“The signal of harm is now indisputably overwhelming, and, in line with universally accepted ethical standards for clinical trials, Doctors for Covid Ethics demands that the COVID-19 “vaccination” programme be halted immediately worldwide.

Continuation of the programme, in the full knowledge of ongoing serious harm and death to both adults and children, constitutes Crimes Against Humanity/Genocide, for which those found to be responsible or complicit will ultimately be held personally liable.”

The Procedures described in the EU Memorandum should be immediately suspended. The Justification for a “Pandemic Treaty” is Based on Lies and “Fake Science”.

See Michel Chossudovsky’s E-Book, specifically Chapters I-III.

The 2020-22 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky,

Excerpts of the EU MEMORANDUM, with links to the complete text below.

The document in pdf can be accessed HERE.

Below are first few paragraphs of the document. Emphasis by Global Research

EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

1. CONTEXT OF THE PROPOSAL

• Reasons for and objectives of the proposal

The right of Union citizens to move and reside freely within the European Union, enshrined in Article 21 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), is one of the Union’s most cherished achievements, and an important driver of its economy. At the same time, the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (‘COVID‐19’) pandemic continues to pose an extraordinary threat to public health across the Union. This has led Member States to adopt public health measures seeking to protect individuals’ health as well as the capacity of their healthcare systems, some of which have been related to travel between Member States.

To facilitate safe free movement during the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Parliament and the Council adopted, on 14 June 2021, Regulation (EU) 2021/9531 establishing the EU Digital COVID Certificate framework for the issuance, verification and acceptance of interoperable COVID-19 vaccination, test and recovery certificates2.

Regulation (EU) 2021/953 facilitates free movement by providing citizens with interoperable and mutually accepted certificates on COVID-19 vaccination, testing and recovery that they can use when travelling. Where Member States waive certain restrictions on free movement for persons in the possession of proof of vaccination, test or recovery, the EU Digital COVID Certificate allows citizens to profit from these exemptions.

Since its adoption, the EU Digital COVID Certificate has been successfully rolled out across the Union, with more than 1 billion certificates issued by the end of 2021.

The EU Digital COVID Certificate is thus a widely available and reliably accepted tool to facilitate free movement during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a Eurobarometer survey published in September 2021, about two-thirds (65%) of respondents agreed that the EU Digital COVID Certificate is the safest means for free travel in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic3. Almost all Member States also use the EU Digital COVID Certificate for domestic purposes, with studies estimating that its use has resulted in increased vaccination uptake4, lower hospital admissions, fewer economic losses and, most importantly, fewer deaths5.

In addition, the EU Digital COVID Certificate system has proven to be the only functioning COVID-19 certificate system operational at international level on a large scale. As a result, the EU Digital COVID Certificate has gained increasing global significance and contributed to addressing the pandemic at the international level, by facilitating safe international travel and international recovery.

By 31 January 2022, the three non-EU European Economic Area.countries6, Switzerland7 and 29 other third countries and territories8 are connected to the EU Digital COVID Certificate system, with more expected to join in the future.

The EU Digital COVID Certificate system has been recognised as one of the key digital solutions to restore international mobility9, with the International Air Transport Association urging countries to adopt the EU Digital COVID Certificate as the global standard10.

The Commission will continue its efforts to support third countries interested in developing interoperable COVID- 19 certificate systems. This may include offering additional open source reference solutions that allow for the conversion of third-country certificates into a format that is interoperable with the EU Digital COVID Certificate, as it is also possible to connect third countries the certificates of which are made interoperable by means of conversion11.

To make best use of the EU Digital COVID Certificate framework, the Council has adopted several recommendations on a coordinated approach to facilitate safe free movement during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the most recent update, Council Recommendation (EU) 2022/107 adopted on 25 January 202212, holders of EU Digital COVID Certificates meeting certain requirements should, in almost all circumstances, not be subject to any additional requirements when exercising their free movement rights. This ‘person-based approach’ thus necessitates the continuous availability of EU Digital COVID Certificates.

Since the adoption of Regulation (EU) 2021/953, the epidemiological situation with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved considerably. On the one hand, by 31 January 2022, more than 80% of the adult population in the Union have completed their primary vaccination cycle, and more than 50% have received a booster dose, despite significant differences between Member States13. Increasing vaccine uptake remains a crucial objective in the fight against the pandemic, given the protection against hospitalisation and severe disease afforded by vaccination, and thus plays an important role in ensuring that restrictions to the free movement of persons can be lifted.

On the other hand, the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern ‘Delta’ in the second half of 2021 caused significant increases in the number of infections, hospitalisation and deaths, requiring Member States to adopt strict public health measures in an effort to protect their healthcare system capacity. In early 2022, the SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern ‘Omicron’ caused sharp increases in the number of COVID-19 cases, rapidly replacing Delta and reaching an unprecedented intensity of community transmission across the Union. [Nonsensical statement: The Omicron announcement on November 26, 2021 was refuted by the WHO, Moreover the PCR test does not identify the virus nor the variants of the virus]

The complete document in pdf can be accessed HERE.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Feel free to repost and share widely Global Research articles.

Featured image: Collage by Global Research; EU flag from wikimedia commons, COVID vaccine from Pixabay

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/mandatory-vaccination-eu-just-went-through-under-radar/5776115