Biden Declares COVID Pandemic Is “Over”

Senator calls for “an end to all vaccine mandates.”

By Paul Joseph Watson

Global Research, September 19, 2022

Summit News

During an appearance on CBS News’ 60 Minutes last night, President Joe Biden declared the COVID-19 pandemic to be “over,” right in time for the mid-terms.

“We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over,” said Biden.

Immediately after Biden’s remarks, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie insisted that the administration should now relinquish all the emergency powers it has grabbed by hyping the threat of the virus.

“If ‘the pandemic is over’ as Biden says, then all of the President’s emergency powers predicated on a pandemic, all COVID vax mandates, the emergency powers of every governor, Emergency Use Authorizations, and the PREP act should all be voided tomorrow,” said Massie.

If “the pandemic is over” as Biden says, then all of the President’s emergency powers predicated on a pandemic, all COVID vax mandates, the emergency powers of every governor, Emergency Use Authorizations, and the PREP act should all be voided tomorrow.https://t.co/bQZLZ5QGrv — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 19, 2022

The script appears to have flipped, with the pandemic police state being replaced by permanent war, as Biden pledged to send U.S. troops to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Some people whose entire identity seems to be wedded to pandemic paranoia desperately countered Biden’s assertion, with #COVIDIsNotOver trending on Twitter.

While the Biden administration may temporarily declare COVID to be over for the mid-terms, don’t rule out them ramping up the hysteria into December and January as the flu season takes hold.

The original source of this article is Summit News

Copyright © Paul Joseph Watson, Summit News, 2022

