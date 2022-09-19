Video: Medical Journals and Agencies Are Controlled by Big Pharma. Dissenting Opinions Will be Attacked. Corona Investigative Committee with Dr. Pierre Kory

Session 122: The Congress Dances

By Dr. Pierre Kory and Corona Investigative Committee

Global Research, September 19, 2022

Corona Investigative Committee 17 September 2022

***

Guest is Pierre Kory, pulmonologist, internist & critical care physician. He co-founded an organization called Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a nonprofit organization that dedicated itself to develop the most effective treatment protocols for COVID-19.

The protocols spread to good portions of the world, were being adopted in some countries, and followed by a minority of doctors. But most people attacked the recommendation.

Watch his interview below.

https://odysee.com/$/embed/Session-122-Pierre-Kory-Odysee-final/a776b274fc4fde689c2a2775555fe1a41cb843b8?r=EhCp73PC9UijsypifGxKg9t1Ya5qzRao

*

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

