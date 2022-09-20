Selected Articles: COVID as a “Political Gift”? Stillborn from COVID-injected Mothers, Heart Attacks in Children…

By Global Research News

Global Research, September 20, 2022

COVID as a “Political Gift”? Stillborn from COVID-injected Mothers, Heart Attacks in Children…

By Prof. Anthony J. Hall, September 17, 2022

In the thousands of essays dealing with injection deaths and injuries, there is very little attention devoted to worldwide patterns of harm. For instance in the statistics accompanying the iconic COVID map of the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, we are shown the number of worldwide deaths attributed to the COVID virus and the 12.5 billion COVID jabs administered so far to about 5.5 billion of the world’s 8 billion inhabitants.

“I Do Not Think I Know”: Scott Morrison’s Submarine Deception

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, September 20, 2022

When it was revealed that former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had not only shown contempt for his own government in secretly appointing himself, via the Governor-General’s approval, to five portfolios, the depths of deception seemed to be boundless. His tenure had already been marked by a spectacular, habitual tendency to conceal matters. What else would come out?

The Money Economy Is Not the Real Economy: “The Global Banking and Financial System Is Fatally Flawed”

By Thomas H. Greco, Jr., September 19, 2022

The global system of money, banking, and finance is fatally flawed. The symptoms of that, which have long been present in the form of recurrent cycles of price inflation and economic depression, and increasing indebtedness, have now become painfully obvious and acute.

“Nagorno-Karabakh is not the property of the elected elite to be surrendered.” Interview with Abraham Gasparyan

By Dr. Abraham Gasparyan and Steven Sahiounie, September 19, 2022

On September 12, 2022, clashes erupted between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops along the Armenia–Azerbaijan border resulting in almost 300 deaths and dozens injured, with both sides blaming the other.

Queen Elizabeth Declined to Visit Israel Due to Its Violation of Human Rights

By Hans Stehling, September 19, 2022

For all the long years of her reign, Queen Elizabeth II of England refused to visit Israel because of its unacceptable abuse of human rights – during all of which period she visited every other country of the free world, many, many times as an icon of freedom, trust and human dignity.

Colombia’s Quiet Revolution

By Asad Ismi, September 19, 2022

In April 2021, the right-wing government of President Iván Duque announced its intention to increase taxes on food items. This would have affected the poorest Colombians the most—people who were already suffering enormously from the drastic effects of COVID-19 on the economy.

Mindspace – A Guide to Behavioral Manipulation

By Elze van Hamelen, September 19, 2022

The publication of the British report ‘Mindspace. Influencing behavior through public policy’ from 2010 seems to have been the worldwide kickstart of systematic application of knowledge from behavioral science to public policy and implementation. The report summarizes a century of behavioral science research, and provides recommendations on how governments can apply it.

What Roles Do Psychologists and Sociologists Play in the COVID-19 Narrative?

By Prof. Bill Willers, September 19, 2022

Governments have always sought to control their populations, but what makes this an issue of such concern right now is that the power to control mass perception is increasing at ‘warp speed’ right along with advances in technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Biden Signs Executive Order Designed to Unleash “Transhumanist Hell” on America and the World

By Leo Hohmann, September 19, 2022

If anyone needed proof that the powers pushing the levers behind the mindless moron who sits in the Oval Office are fully on board with the World Economic Forum/United Nations agenda of biomedical tyranny and transhumanism, look no further than the executive order that Joe Biden signed on Monday, September 12.

US Launched 251 Military Interventions Since 1991, and 469 Since 1798

By Ben Norton, September 19, 2022

The list of countries targeted by the US military includes the vast majority of the nations on Earth, including almost every single country in Latin America and the Caribbean and most of the African continent.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2022

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-covid-as-a-political-gift-stillborn-from-covid-injected-mothers-heart-attacks-in-children/5794024