According to Joe Biden: “The Pandemic is Over”, 57,676 New Cases in the U.S. in the Last 24 Hours

"Decision to launch a pandemic" vs. "Pandemic is over"

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, September 24, 2022

First published on September 21, 2022

***

Destabilizing the social, political and economic structure of 190 sovereign countries was presented as the “solution” to combating the deadly virus. Fake science was supportive of this devastating agenda.

And now we have reached a new climax:

President Biden has stated emphatically that the pandemic is over.

“We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing.” (September 18, 2022)

What was the “scientific basis” for making this far-reaching statement?

On September 21, 2022, at the time of writing there were according to the WHO:

More than 610 million PCR cumulative “confirmed cases” Worldwide,

PCR cumulative “confirmed cases” Worldwide, Almost half a million new cases (468,763) recorded in the last 24 hours, which suggests “an upward movement in the disease”;

(468,763) recorded in the last 24 hours, which suggests “an upward movement in the disease”; In the United States, there were more than 94 million cumulative confirmed cases on September 21, 2022

on September 21, 2022 57,676 new cases were recorded in the US in the last 24 hours.

13,810 new cases recorded in the U.S. the previous day (September 20, 2022)

The above data are fully endorsed by the Biden Administration.

Since Biden’s statement (18 September), there have been more than 71,000 new confirmed cases in the U.S. And he tells us the “pandemic is over”.

This is either sheer incompetence on the part of President Biden and/or a tacit (and corrupt) acceptance that the official PCR Covid-19 “confirmed cases” used to justify the pandemic and sustain the fear campaign are invalid (“Fake”).

The Biden Administration has from the outset been instrumental in spearheading an upward movement in “Covid-19 confirmed cases”. And now Biden is faced with an uncomfortable dilemma. The continued rising tide of fake data (PCR, antigen, home tests) is at odds with Biden’s “pandemic is over” narrative.

Almost half a million new cases (468,763) have been recorded Worldwide (September 21) in the last 24 hours, coinciding with Biden’s “End of Pandemic” narrative.

(see WHO diagrams below)

official WHO figures: 468,763 confirmed cases (Worldwide) in the last 24 hours. (September 21, 2022)

In the U.S.

U.S. more. than 94 million cumulative cases and 57,676 new cases in the last 24 hours (see WHO diagram above).

57, 676 cases (recorded on September 21, 2022) in the US in the last 24 hours does not under any circumstances confirm that the pandemic is over in the U.S., unless one acknowledges that the PCR test used to generate these numbers is flawed and totally invalid.

Very fishy: There are substantially more confirmed cases today (including a “recorded” upward trend of the disease) following Biden’s “pandemic is over” statement when compared to the data pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic when it was first launched in March 2020. See data below.

Embarrassing Political Dilemma: “Decision to Launch the Pandemic” vs. “Pandemic is over”

Coinciding with Biden’s September 18 “Pandemic is Over” statement, the “Covid Confirmed Cases” are “VERY HIGH” (exceedingly high) when compared to the VERY LOW number of confirmed cases used to justify the “Launching of the pandemic” in March 2020. (see below)

44,279 cumulative confirmed cases Worldwide outside of China (January 7 to March 11, 2020) used to justify the “Decision to Launch the Pandemic” on March 11, 2020

Versus

468,783 cases Worldwide recorded in the last 24 hours (on September 21, 2022) to justify Biden’s “Pandemic is Over Decision”

On the day following Biden’s statement (19 September, 2022) there were 1,241,693 new “Confirmed Cases” Worldwide

It’s Topsy Turvy. Draw your own conclusions.

These are all official figures compiled by the WHO.

Flash Back to January-March 2020.

Fake science was supportive of a devastating agenda. The lies were sustained by a massive media disinformation campaign. 24/7, Incessant and Repetitive “Covid alerts” in the course of more than two years.

Let us compare the “pandemic is over” figures to the ridiculously low numbers used to justify the pandemic in the first place.

The January 30 2020 Covid Public Health Emergency

The initial phase of this crisis was the launching of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the WHO on January 30th, 2020: 83 Cases Worldwide outside China, 5 in the U.S, 3 in Canada. And the following day President Donald Trump discontinued air travel with China.

There was no “scientific basis” to justify the launching of the PHEIC

Screenshot of WHO table, January 29, 2020,

March 11, 2020: The Lockdown.

44,729 “Cumulative Confirmed Cases” (PCR positive) Worldwide (excluding China), namely 6.5 billion people was used as a Justification to declare a Worldwide Pandemic leading to the Lockdown imposed on 190 countries.

According to the WHO, on March 9 2020 there were 3457 cases in the US. out of a population of 329.5 million people (see below)

Screenshot of WHO graph Interactive WHO graph

In Canada on March 9, 2020, there were 125 “confirmed cases” out of a population of 38.5 million people

Screenshot of WHO graph Interactive WHO graph.

The figures speak for themselves.

Today, there are more new recorded cases following Biden’s statement than those recorded when the pandemic was first launched in March 2020.

Moreover, the official figures (September 2022) indelibly suggest an upward movement of the disease, which visibly contradicts the substance of Biden’s statement.

In some regards, “Joe Biden is right”. He did not consult or quote the official data prior to making his historic statement: “The pandemic is over”.

The evidence amply confirms, based on extensive research: The PCR test and its home/antigen tests ARE INVALID. There never was a pandemic.

The March 11, 2020 number of PCR “confirmed cases” is not only invalid, it is ridiculously low.

