Case Dismissed: Victory for Parents and Their Children. Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Official Repeals COVID Shot Mandate for School

By Dr. Robert Malone

September 24, 2022

Who Is Robert Malone 21 September 2022

***

This year, parents and guardians stood together in opposition to the COVID-19 shot being required for their children to attend school. As a result of their coming together, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) decided to rescind the mandate for Louisiana students. As of yesterday, it has officially been repealed.

In light of this victory for parents and their children, Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a motion to dismiss the Crews v. Edwards case, wherein he sought to have the vaccine mandate enjoined and issued the following statement:

“Today is the culmination of hard work by so many concerned parents throughout Louisiana. This is the direct result of moms, dads, grandparents, and guardians fighting for what is right. I thank Representative Raymond Crews, Health Freedom Louisiana, the Bayou Mama Bears, Town Hall Baton Rouge, Children’s Health Defense, and all those from across Louisiana that stood with us for parental choice.

Child medical decisions should be made by their guardians, not the government. I hope this health freedom victory reminds everyone what can happen when we all work together. When citizens are engaged and get involved, their government will listen.” -Attorney General, Jeff Landry, Sept 21, 2022

*

Some history on this historic event:

December, 2021 – I went down to Baton Rouge Louisiana with the Children’s Health Defense team on short notice to help Health Freedom Louisiana, the physician and nurses’ advocacy group Louisiana for Medical Freedom, Representative Kathy Edmonston, and Attorney General Jeff Landry by supporting testimony opposing the Louisiana Department of Health move to mandate the unlicensed and still experimental Pfizer vaccine be taken by Louisiana school children. I wrote about that trip here.

Then last April, Health Freedom Louisiana wrote about their continuing fight to stop the mandates, with a pleas for everyone to reach out to state legislators.

I went back down to Baton Rouge in early May, 2022. to testify in front of a Senate Committee hearing about vaccine mandates for children, in support of HCR 3, which would stop the governor’s mandated COVID vaccination – the only one left in the country. At that time, the bill did pass.

But the Governor that state continued pushing the mandates through the Louisiana Department of Health … until finally they didn’t.

I think we can all take this as a win. A BIG WIN!

It took a huge effort on the part of AG Jeff Landry, who never gave up. Louisiana for Medical Freedom and Representative Kathy Edmonston who has continued in this fight to stop the mandates and frankly, so many of us. Children’s Health Defense and Robert F Kennedy, Jr. who has also been there working behind the scenes to make this happen.

Thank you everyone.

One step, one state, one nation – medical freedom. Medical Freedom is just part of being free. Freedom for all was what this great nation was founded on. Never forget.

*

